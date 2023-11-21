LSU Suspension Of Angel ‘Bayou Barbie’ Reese Reaches Game 2 As Reese Reposts Deion Sanders’ Video

Videos by OutKick

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American and Final Four MVP Angel Reese’s indefinite suspension reached a second game on Monday night.

Reese was not with the No. 7 Tigers (4-1) when they took the floor for their game against Texas Southern (1-2) on Dale Brown Court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (8 p.m., SEC Network +).

LSU forward Angel Reese was one of the best players in the nation last season in leading the Tigers to their first national championship in basketball. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images)

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Suspended Angel Reese Last Week

LSU coach Kim Mulkey suspended Reese indefinitely before the Tigers’ game at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night. Reese was not with the team on that night either as LSU won 73-50, but she remains on the roster.

“Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” Mulkey said Friday night.

LSU’s Angel Reese Makes Presence Known On Social Media

Reese, nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie” for her stellar play last season, has not been seen since Mulkey benched her before the second half of LSU’s win over Kent State on Nov. 14. But she is making herself heard and seen on social media.

On Monday, she reposted on Instagram a video previously posted by Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“Look at me,” Sanders says in the video. “What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me, so you can’t kill me.”

On Sunday, Reese commented on her X account, “please don’t believe everything you read.”

please don’t believe everything you read. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2023

Reese responded to her suspension over the weekend in another comment on TikTok.

“Knowing I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders every day isn’t easy for me,” she said.

Will LSU’s Angel Reese Miss Trip To The Cayman Islands?

If Mulkey does not lift Reese’s suspension after two games, she will miss a trip to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. LSU plays Niagara on Friday and Virginia on Saturday.

Keep an eye on LSU’s next home game for a possible Angel Reese return. That will be on Thursday, Nov. 30, against Virginia Tech. The No. 9 Tigers defeated No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72, at the Final Four in Dallas last season in a national semifinal. LSU then knocked off No. 2 Iowa, 102-84, for the national title as Kim Mulkey became the first LSU basketball coach in history to win a national title.