LSU Suspension Of Angel ‘Bayou Barbie’ Reese Reaches Game 2 As Reese Reposts Deion Sanders’ Video

updated

Videos by OutKick

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU All-American and Final Four MVP Angel Reese’s indefinite suspension reached a second game on Monday night.

Reese was not with the No. 7 Tigers (4-1) when they took the floor for their game against Texas Southern (1-2) on Dale Brown Court at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (8 p.m., SEC Network +).

LSU forward Angel Reese was one of the best players in the nation last season in leading the Tigers to their first national championship in basketball. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images)

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey Suspended Angel Reese Last Week

LSU coach Kim Mulkey suspended Reese indefinitely before the Tigers’ game at Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night. Reese was not with the team on that night either as LSU won 73-50, but she remains on the roster.

“Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later,” Mulkey said Friday night.

Update: Basketball Queen Kim Mulkey Speaks On Suspension Of Angel Reese: ‘That’s All You Need To Know’

LSU’s Angel Reese Makes Presence Known On Social Media

Reese, nicknamed the “Bayou Barbie” for her stellar play last season, has not been seen since Mulkey benched her before the second half of LSU’s win over Kent State on Nov. 14. But she is making herself heard and seen on social media.

On Monday, she reposted on Instagram a video previously posted by Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“Look at me,” Sanders says in the video. “What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me. You didn’t build me, so you can’t kill me.”

On Sunday, Reese commented on her X account, “please don’t believe everything you read.”

Reese responded to her suspension over the weekend in another comment on TikTok.

“Knowing I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders every day isn’t easy for me,” she said.

Will LSU’s Angel Reese Miss Trip To The Cayman Islands?

If Mulkey does not lift Reese’s suspension after two games, she will miss a trip to the Cayman Islands for the Cayman Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. LSU plays Niagara on Friday and Virginia on Saturday.

Keep an eye on LSU’s next home game for a possible Angel Reese return. That will be on Thursday, Nov. 30, against Virginia Tech. The No. 9 Tigers defeated No. 1 Virginia Tech, 79-72, at the Final Four in Dallas last season in a national semifinal. LSU then knocked off No. 2 Iowa, 102-84, for the national title as Kim Mulkey became the first LSU basketball coach in history to win a national title.

Angel ReeseKim MulkeyLSU TigersSoutheastern ConferenceTexas Southern

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

Leave a Reply