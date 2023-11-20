Angel Reese Issues Blunt Statement Amid Suspension And GPA Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese wants people to have a healthy sense of skepticism when it comes to rumors about her.

The LSU basketball star is believed to be suspended from the program for reasons that remain completely unknown to the public. So far, head coach Kim Mulkey doesn’t seem interested in pulling the curtain back and explaining what’s going on.

To make matters even worse, a parent of an LSU player openly claimed Reese is a terrible student who has “a 2.0-or-less grade point average.”

Angel Reese appears to hit back at rumors. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Angel Reese addresses rumors.

Now, Reese is hitting back on social media, and took to X to claim that people shouldn’t believe everything they see or hear about the LSU star.

“Please don’t believe everything you read,” Reese tweeted Sunday.

please don’t believe everything you read. — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) November 19, 2023

This isn’t the only statement Reese has made since her mysterious and unexplained benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.

She claimed over the weekend in a TikTok caption that she carries “the weight of the world” on her “shoulders.”

Is she a women’s college basketball player or in charge of America’s nuclear attack capabilities? With the way she talks about herself, you might think it’s the latter, but it’s definitely just college basketball.

Angel Reese claims she carries “the weight of the world” on her “shoulders.” (Credit: TikTok/Angel Reese)

There’s an easy fix for Reese

The good news for Angel Reese is that there’s a shockingly simple solution for this entire mystery. She could come right out and say what’s going on.

She’s very active on social media, and clearly has no problem sharing subtle messages, praising herself like she’s an immortal god and hyping herself up.

If the LSU star can talk about “the weight of the world” and tell people not to believe rumors, then go ahead and just clarify what’s going on. Wouldn’t that be easier?

Angel Reese has changed her tone since being benched. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Instead, she’s choosing to not do that and instead just inject more mystery into the situation. She basked in fame after winning the national title, and now seems to not want to say much. It’s a very interesting pivot from all the swagger and attitude fans saw since April. Send me your thoughts on Angel Reese to David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them.