Angel Reese Says She Has ‘Weight Of The World’ On Shoulders In Social Media Post Amid LSU Suspension

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese took some time to smell the roses on social media during her ongoing — and mysterious — suspension.

For those who missed it — and OutKick didn’t because we have Glenn Guilbeau and he’s got the Baton Rouge beat on LOCKDOWN — Reese has been suspended from the Tigers basketball team for reasons head coach Kim Mulkey weirdly wouldn’t go into after last night’s game.

The LSU coach did confirm the “Bayou Barbie” (good lord) was indeed suspended after OutKick initially reported it earlier this week, but wouldn’t go into details.

“You want me to explain why? It’s very obvious. Angel was not here,” Mulkey said Friday night. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later.

“I’m not going to answer any more. That’s all you all need to know.”

Angel Reese situation explained

So, that’s all we got last night. Game, set, match from Kim. Next question!

Anyway, back to Angel Reese …

The LSU star is obviously suspended, and some internet sleuths think it’s because of low grades. They recently uncovered some Instagram beef between Reese’s mom and the mother of teammate Flau’jae Johnson, with both bickering about grammar.

True story.

Now that we have all that drama out of the way, let’s check in on Angel’s latest TikTok video, which she posted early Saturday morning.

You can watch it here, but if you wanna skip it and just keep reading, that’s fine, too. It’s literally just a slideshow of a bunch of roses sent by her FSU basketball boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher. The accompanying caption is a doozy, so buckle up:

They can say whatever they want about you but i know you the realist on my team. Friends for 6 years and now 6 months of dating. thank for you for being there during the light & the dark of my life. You keep me sane & being my peace is what I’ve always look at you for. Knowing I carry the weight of the world on my shoulders & everyday isn’t easy for me, you always ALWAYS make sure i’m good. nobody can ever change my feeling for you. thank you, thank you, thank you. I love you endlessly….

It also appears Cam’Ron here sent Angel Reese a billion white roses sometime yesterday because he “knows what I’m going through.”

So there you have it. You’re now officially all caught up on the Angel Reese situation.

My biggest question? How does one afford that many roses on a weekly basis? Insanity. NIL money is WILD.