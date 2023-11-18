LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Is Suspended, ‘Not With Team’ At Tigers Game Friday Night

Videos by OutKick

HAMMOND, La. – The Bayou Barbie has not entered the building.

LSU forward Angel Reese, the spiritual leader and soul of the the women’s basketball national champions last season, was not on the bench or in the Pride Roofing University Center arena at Southeastern Louisiana University Friday night.

Reese earned the nickname “Bayou Barbie” last season as she gained fame throughout LSU’s 32-4 season.

The Tigers (3-1) tipped off against Southeastern Louisiana (1-1) shortly after 7 p.m. with Reese nowhere to be found.

LSU’s Angel Reese Not At Game

OutKick reported Friday that Reese may have been suspended earlier this week. She was benched for the second half of the Tigers’ previous game on Tuesday against Kent State.

“Angel Reese is not with the team for this game,” LSU play-by-play announcer Patrick Wright said at courtside shortly before a taped interview with LSU coach Mulkey.

Mulkey had no comment on Reese. LSU’s sports information department had no comment on Reese, nor did it release any statement.

In Wright’s pre-game interview of Mulkey, he did not ask her about Reese.

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey To Address Angel Reese After Game

The MVP of the Final Four last season, Reese led LSU to victory over Iowa and Caitlin Clark for the school’s first basketball national title.

“Angel Reese not in the lineup,” Wright said while listing LSU’s starters just before tip-off. “She is not with the team.”

LSU women’s basketball sports information director Grant Kauvar said only that Mulkey will address Reese’s absence after the game.

When asked about Reese’s status on Thursday, Mulkey said only, “I guess you better have a ticket to see, huh. All right, you better get a ticket and see.”

Angel Reese taunts Iowa star Caitlin Clark (22) after LSU won the national championship last season with a win over Iowa at American Airlines Center in Dallas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Angel Reese won the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete after last season. The famous Sports Illustrated Swim Suit issue featured her. And she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Money Issue along with LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne for their multi-million dollar Name, Image & Likeness deals.

Reese led the nation in double-doubles last season with an NCAA record 34 and finished second in rebounding with 15.4 a game. She was fifth nationally in scoring with 23 points a game.