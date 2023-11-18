Getting Juicier: Former LSU Stars Weigh In On Ongoing Angel Reese-Kim Mulkey Drama

Videos by OutKick

The drama is intensifying in the Bayou. Star LSU basketball player Angel Reese is suspended. Head coach Kim Mulkey doesn’t want to talk about it. And now, former LSU Lady Tigers are sounding off.

Reese, the MVP of last year’s National Championship team, was benched in the second half of a win over Kent State on Tuesday and was not with the team Friday night for a win against Southeastern Louisiana.

The “Bayou Barbie” has reportedly been suspended indefinitely. But Mulkey did not want to explain her absence to reporters.

“You want me to explain why? It’s very obvious. Angel was not here,” Mulkey said. “Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope to see her sooner than later.”

Former Teammates Of Angel Reese Pile On

Even though Mulkey didn’t want to talk, Reese’s former teammate Alexis Morris had plenty to say.

“I never ever ever wanted to be at odds, or cared about likes, media, nil none of those things,” Morris posted on X, “I just wanted to hoop. I come from a different generation of players, we did not have all this when I was in HS!! NIL is a plus! Media coverage is a plus in my eyes.”

I never ever ever wanted to be at odds, or cared about likes, media, nil none of those things. I just wanted to hoop.I come from a different generation of players, we did not have all this when I was in HS‼️NIL is a plus! Media coverage is a plus in my eyes‼️ — Alexis Morris (@AlexisMorrisWBB) November 18, 2023

And Morris has nothing bad to say about her former coach.

“You can’t pay me to bash Kim,” she wrote on Thursday.

She added: “switched up to gang up on me [sic]. now yall fall-in out. don’t ever choose clout over loyalty free game. I showed real love not for marketing politics nothing. but the realist always prevail.”

You can’t pay me to bash Kim‼️‼️‼️ — Alexis Morris (@AlexisMorrisWBB) November 16, 2023

Fellow former LSU hooper Jasmine Carson stayed out of the drama while also inserting herself right into it.

“Y’all better hope I don’t say nothing…because it would be breaking news,” Carson wrote on X on Thursday.

Between this X commentary and all the social media drama between team moms, LSU women’s basketball is must-see TV right now. And not just because they’re good at basketball.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.