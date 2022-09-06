LSU Safety Joe Foucha Receives Four-Game Suspension: Report

LSU safety and fifth-year senior Joe Foucha was handed a four-game suspension related to his off-season transfer from Arkansas, reports Wilson Alexander and Sheldon Mickles of NOLA.com.
As part of the Razorbacks, Foucha accrued 230 tackles and four interceptions in 33 games. He decided to move on to Baton Rouge, garnering talk of starting but was eventually usurped by sophomore Major Burns on the depth charter.
Foucha is reportedly appealing the suspension, seeking a reduced sentence for the academic infringement.
Foucha was unavailable for the jaw-dropping loss on Sunday against FSU, which ended with the Tigers missing an extra point to tie the game at 24 even, instead suffering a crushing loss, 24-23 — which has already inspired a healthy number of LSU fans to lose faith in the Brian Kelly era just a game in.
