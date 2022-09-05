Heartbreaker! LSU And Coach Brian Kelly Lose, 24-23, To Florida State On Blocked Extra Point

NEW ORLEANS – It will not be The Big Easy for new LSU football coach Brian Kelly.

That was clear Sunday night in the debut of the winningest coach in Notre Dame football history at the Superdome in The Big Easy. There was a fantastic finish, but LSU lost, 24-23, to an equally unranked Florida State in front of 68,388.

Trailing throughout the game, LSU cut Florida State’s lead to 24-23 with no time remaining on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins. But Florida State’s Shyheim Brown blocked Damian Ramos’ extra point from the inside for the Seminoles’ win.

Daniels, who started the game after no public announcement of a starter by Kelly, led the Tigers (0-1) on a miraculous drive of 99 yards in 11 plays over the final 1:20 of the game following a fumble near the goal line by Florida State. The Seminoles were trying to ice it after a muffed punt by LSU’s Malik Nabers at the Tigers’ 8-yard line.

Daniels, a junior transfer from Arizona State, completed 6 of 6 passes for 63 yards on the drive and rushed twice for 38 yards. He completed a 17-yard pass to tight end Mason Taylor, who got out of bounds at the 2-yard line with one second left to set up the potentially tying touchdown and extra point.

An extra look at the extra point block that won the game for #FSU pic.twitter.com/48HKbWNz2Z — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) September 5, 2022

“That’s not how we wanted that last play to go,” Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. “But finished out in the end! We showe we had heart.”

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Daniels was the lone bright spot for LSU. He completed 24 of 34 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 16 times for 114 yards.

LSU has won three football national championships in this building with ease – in January of 2004, 2008 and 2020 by a combined score of 101-63 – and capped its 1958 national title in this city on Jan. 1, 1959.

BILLY NAPIER – NOT GOOD ENOUGH FOR LSU – SHINES IN DEBUT AS FLORIDA’S COACH

But on this night all LSU and its $10 million-a-year coach from the Golden Dome with 113 wins for the Irish from 2010-21 could muster until late in the third quarter was a 37-yard field goal.

Florida State should have won by much more as Nabers muffed two points deep in LSU territory. But the Seminoles fumbled the second one back after getting set up at the LSU 8-yard line with 2:15 to play and leading 24-17. After Nabers’ first muff late in the second quarter, Florida State failed to convert a fourth-and-two from the 8-yard line.

When the four-point underdog Seminoles, who haven’t had a winning season since 2017, took a 10-3 lead on a 25-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, the seven-point advantage looked as large as touchdown leads were when Knute Rockne was coaching Notre Dame in the 1920s.

When the Seminoles went up 17-3 with 4:17 to go in the third quarter on a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jordan Travis to wide receiver Ontario Wilson, it appeared over. But the Tigers kept coming back.

The Tigers’ offense finally showed some life behind short completions by Daniels on an 11-play, 82-yard drive to cut the Seminoles’ lead to 17-10 late in the third quarter on a 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal by tailback Noah Cain.

Florida State went right back up by 24-10 with 9:04 to play on a 1-yard touchdown run by linebacker-turned-situational-fullback D.J. Lundy. The Seminoles just stuck it to the LSU defense, which was supposed to have an excellent front seven. At least, that’s what we heard all summer. Florida State drove 79 yards in 12 plays and ate up 5:59 of the clock.

LSU caught up again to within 24-17 with 4:07 to play on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to wide receiver Jenkins. But in the end, the Tigers just started playing too late.

The once proud LSU program – 15-0 national champions in 2019 – lost its third consecutive season opener to a very average and unranked team – Mississippi State, UCLA and now Florida State. Mississippi State and UCLA looked great in 44-34 and 38-27 wins in 2020 and ’21, respectively, but they finished 4-7 and 8-4. Florida State, which did not look great, was picked to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

LSU’s offensive line looks as bad as it did last year until late. Daniels started at quarterback over redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier mainly because he can run. And he ran for his life most of the night. He was sacked three times in the first half alone and did not even have enough time for a quick, three-step drop and short passes most of the time.

The Tigers do have very good receivers, but that does not matter if the quarterback can’t stay in the pocket long enough, or right side up anywhere long enough, to throw the ball vertically. Daniels struggled to throw horizontally and short … until the end when he got it all together.

(Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

LSU’s defense played well in spots, but Florida State was able to sustain long drives for points repeatedly – 85 yards in 14 plays for a 7-3 lead in the second quarter, 68 yards in 14 plays for a field goal and 10-3 lead in the third quarter and 57 yards in eight plays for the 17-3 lead in the third quarter.

The Seminoles could have led by more at the half than 7-3 as they recovered a fumbled punt return by LSU’s Nabers at the Tigers’ 16-yard line with 3:06 left in the half. FSU went for it on fourth-and-two at the Tigers’ 8-yard line, but quarterback Jordan Travis’ pass was incomplete. Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald also missed a 47-yard field goal midway in the first quarter.

LSU hasn’t lost three straight season openers since 1993-95 when Kelly was in his first of five head coaching job at Grand Valley State in Michigan. Through most of Sunday night’s game, he surely must have felt like he was starting over from scratch all over again.

REST OF SEC LOOKS MUCH BETTER THAN LSU

No SEC team from Thursday through Saturday looked worse than LSU did on this night. And that’s not even close.

(Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers will be in Baton Rouge on Sept. 17 after LSU hosts Southern on Saturday. He completed 38 of 49 passes for 450 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-23 win over Memphis Saturday. Travis completed 20 of 33 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns for Florida State. Rogers will find many more open receivers. Bank on it.

This could be another long season for LSU, which is 11-13 since the 2020 season. But it must be noted that the Tigers finally showed up at the very end. That could be something Kelly could build on, but it won’t be easy.