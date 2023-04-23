Joe Burrow, Angel Reese Flex Championship Rings While Helping Brian Kelly Recruit At LSU’s Spring Game

Videos by OutKick

As LSU football got its second spring game of the Brian Kelly era underway Saturday, a pair of national champions were in attendance. Angel Reese made a trip over to Tiger Stadium and linked up with Joe Burrow.

Reese, coming off of the school’s first-ever national title in women’s basketball, has been in the headlines a lot since March Madness. The 20-year-old guard was not only LSU’s leading scorer, but went out of her way to talk big talk right in the direction of Iowa’s Caitlin Clark as the clock wound down in the fourth quarter.

Her taunt has garnered a lot of headlines in recent weeks, but ‘Bayou Barbie’ doesn’t care. She is cashing-in on the conversation through NIL opportunities and has become a household name.

The Tigers even gave Reese multiple shoutouts during their touchdown celebrations.

Reese’s taunt, no matter how you feel about it, led to one of the coldest photos in school history. The other was shot back in 2020 when Burrow was on his way to a national championship and pointed at his ring finger in a similar, but less abrasive manner.

Two of the coldest sports photos ever taken involve LSU winning a national title 💍👈 pic.twitter.com/pkDiAxtvU9 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 2, 2023

When the two got together on Saturday, you already know what they did.

Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards Helaire stopped by the LSU Spring game briefly.



Angel Reese got a great photo with the Goat before they dipped. @JoeyB @Clydro_22 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/LLvBBnZ8k3 — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) April 22, 2023

Reese and Burrow, as national champions in their respective sports, pointed to their ring fingers.

Burrow’s return to LSU went way beyond his time with Reese.

He was there for business, kind of.

Kelly brought the school’s former signal-caller and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, among others, back to town as recruiting tools. The second-year head coach said so himself.

Tigers had a lot of big-time recruits on campus over the weekend and the group of NFLers, in addition to Reese, played an important role in selling the program. Although Burrow didn’t play for Kelly, it’s clear that he wants to see his alma mater land top talent.

LSU rolled out the red carpet today for 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons🔥



Joe Burrow, Angel Reese, and Jamar Chase were among the many LSU legends in attendance.



The Tigers are currently trending to land Simmons per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine👀https://t.co/a7D0auTSwq pic.twitter.com/XxPqTUI64J — On3 (@On3sports) April 22, 2023

Burrow and Reese are both legends at LSU, forever, and their presence at Saturday’s spring game was integral! They have both shown that winning a national championship with the Tigers is possible, and both did so in a short amount of time.