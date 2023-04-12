Angel Reese Sees Massive NIL Valuation Boost After Caitlin Clark Drama, National Title Victory

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese stands to make some serious money after her profile received a monster boost these past few weeks.

Reese and the LSU Tigers beat Iowa in the women’s college basketball national title game, but that’s hardly been the focal point. It’s everything that happened at the end of the game and afterwards that has dominated the news.

Reese taunted Caitlin Clark in a fashion many found inappropriate, and she threatened to boycott the White House after Jill Biden floated also inviting Iowa.

The LSU superstar basketball eventually backtracked on the boycott threat after it was made clear only the Tigers would get a White House invite.

Well, in case you didn’t already know, there’s no such thing as bad attention. Her NIL valuation is proof of that fact.

Angel Reese has serious NIL potential.

Prior to winning the national title, Reese had an On3.com NIL valuation of $392,000 on March 28. As of Tuesday, her NIL valuation now sits at $1.3 million. That’s the highest in all of women’s college basketball and 13th overall.

In the past month, Reese has agreed to deals with Raising Cane’s, Intuit TurboTax, Campus Ink, Bose and JanSport, according to On3.

Angel Reese sees huge NIL boost. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Just in case anyone thought Reese would drop off, that was never going to happen. There was no chance it would. The drama between her and Caitlin Clark was the best thing to ever happen to women’s college basketball.

The national title game was the most-watched on record and the drama with Angel Reese was in the news for several days afterwards. Now, she’s used her time in the spotlight to make some serious money.

That’s capitalism, folks. Again, there’s no such thing as bad attention when notoriety and fame is the goal.

Angel Reese has the highest valuation in women’s college basketball. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Now, is Angel Reese going to hit Olivia Dunne levels of fame? It’s possible, but she still has a long way to go. She’s on her way, though. She’s definitely on her way.