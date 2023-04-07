Angel Reese Walks Back White House Boycott Threat, Will Go If Team Decides To Attend

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese’s threat to boycott the White House has already fallen apart.

The LSU star raised some eyebrows when she suggested LSU might refuse to go to the White House after Jill Biden suggested Iowa should also get an invite.

Jill Biden’s spokeswoman later clarified only LSU would get an invite. However, a potential boycott was simmering in Baton Rouge.

“I mean, you like felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas, we’ll see Michelle, we’ll see Barack,” Reese previously said on the “Paper Route” podcast.

Angel Reese won’t boycott the White House.

Well, Reese’s threat didn’t last long at all. In fact, it didn’t even last a full week. If LSU goes, she’ll be with the team.

“I’m going to do what’s best for the team. If they would like to go and we decide to go, then we’re going to go. It was tough seeing that in the beginning, but I think we’ll all come together and it will be good,” Reese explained during an ESPN appearance.

When asked point blank if she’ll be attending the White House, Reese responded, “Yeah, yeah … I’m a team player. I’m gonna do what’s best for the team.”

"I'm a team player, I'm gonna do what's best for the team." @Reese10Angel confirms she'll join LSU at the White House.



Reese has been enjoying her moment in the spotlight.

Angel Reese has been in the headlines ever since Sunday when the Tigers beat Iowa to win the national title.

She hounded Caitlin Clark around the court in what could politely be described as very poor sportsmanship.

From there, she’s only ramped things up. She threatened a White House boycott, claimed LSU denied Jill Biden the chance to speak to the team before the game and keeps doing the “you can’t see me” gesture.

Angel Reese won't boycott the White House.

Now, after days of debate and discussion, LSU will NOT boycott the White House. That’s the correct decision. No matter who the President is, visiting the White House as a champion is an honor very few Americans will ever have. Go, enjoy the moment and then get back to work on the court. There’s no need for the extra drama.