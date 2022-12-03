LSU Fans Bring The Party To Atlanta, Hoping To Go Home With More Than A Hangover

ATLANTA- The LSU regular season turned out to be one for the ages, with Brian Kelly leading his Tigers to the SEC Championship in his first season. At this point, Tiger fans are just thrilled to be part of the conversation with Georgia. But that doesn’t mean a party isn’t happening this weekend in Atlanta.

We all know how LSU fans like to throw parties. Judging by the amount of Tiger fans already starting the festivities, this one could be epic. Brian Kelly’s team is facing a monster on Saturday. But for some fans in LSU gear, it’s about getting back to the party after the unknown.

There is not a single soul that has forgotten about the Joe Burrow magic of 2019. He led the Tigers to an SEC and National Championship. But the aftermath of that season brought a new regime to Baton Rouge, with Ed Orgeron currently sitting on a beach somewhere watching his bank account grow every few weeks.

LSU coach Brian Kelly. (Getty Images)

‘Thought We Were Headed Towards A Four-Win LSU Season’

So, this gets us back to a conversation I had with a few LSU fans about the 2022 season. The one where they thought it was unraveling in October.

“That loss to Tennessee at our place was rough. Coming out of that game, I thought we were headed towards a four-win season,” Charles from Slidell mentioned. “So when some folks ask why I spent all this money to come and celebrate in Atlanta, I just nod my head and reply ‘why not?’. We might not have much of a chance according to some experts, but I promise you we will win the tailgate party scene.”

“I hope to go home with more than a hangover.” Charles noted.

Ticket prices have dipped over the past week, due to the LSU loss to Texas A&M. Of course, this helped Tiger fans wanting to make the trip. Some had already booked their travel before the loss to Texas A&M, so they were certainly not going to waste a good party.

“Georgia fans will wake up and drive over for the game. When we attend a game, the tailgate is almost as important as the win. We actually waited until the last minute before leaving home to buy tickets. They started at like $1600 a pop, but I got two for almost the same price, so waiting a week actually helped. Now we have more money for beer and a good time,” Thomas from Gulfport explained to me.

Georgia and LSU will battle it out inside Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday

Now, the LSU football team will be ready to cause the Bulldogs to miss out on another SEC Championship, after losing to Alabama in 2021. I can only imagine the motivational messages Brian Kelly has given to his team this week in Baton Rouge.

If LSU comes up short on the field, they certainly won’t lose the tailgate battle.