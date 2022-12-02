CFB Picks: USC Soars; TCU Gets Caught In Close Game; Georgia Is SEC Hunting; UNC Looks To Upset Clemson

We have made it to championship weekend in college football. After four months of regular season play, it comes down to these two days, before the playoff is decided. Can USC and TCU finish their run? Ohio State sits just outside the top-four, hoping for chaos this weekend and a chance to get in. In Atlanta, Kirby Smart is hoping his Georgia Bulldogs raise the SEC Title.

The upcoming two days will decide who plays for a shot at a National Championship. Two teams have already secured their spot, with TCU just needing to win, along with USC. If both teams lose Saturday, we’ll all throw our hands up and wonder what the committee decides to do.

PAC-12 Championship: USC vs. Utah Battle Again

The Friday night showdown between USC and Utah could be the best game of the weekend. Utah has beaten USC this season, on a 2-point conversion, behind the play of quarterback Cameron Rising. Can the Utes do it again? I find it hard to believe that Lincoln Riley will lose twice to Utah, especially with QB Caleb Williams leading the way.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs the ball. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Heisman Trophy frontrunner will cause problems for the Utah secondary, while also forcing them to put a spy on him for the entire game. Does Utah just bring the house and hope for a Williams mistake? This is one way to play it, but I’d expect this one to be a back and forth affair. The Trojans are one win away from the playoff. USC 37, Utah 30

Georgia Looking To Finish The Job Against LSU For SEC

There’s only so much we can say about the play of Stetson Bennett, but the Georgia quarterback has done it again. The Bulldogs continue to be a problem on offense, with Brock Bowers being such a valuable weapon, How does LSU slowdown an offense that is so methodical? It will be extremely hard, especially if the Tigers offense can’t keep up on the scoreboard.

The LSU loss to Texas A&M really put a damper on this one, but the Tigers are fighting for a title that most thought was unattainable this season. If LSU’s Jayden Daniels can somehow spread out the Bulldogs defense, then maybe the Tigers have a chance. I still expect Bennett and this rushing attack to cause numerous problems for the Tigers defense. It will be close until the fourth quarter. Georgia 34, LSU 20

TCU Looking To Capture Big-12 Title From Kansas State

It has been the Max Duggan show since Sonny Dykes led his TCU team onto the field to open the season. Now, the Horned Frogs have an opportunity to finish this run with a Big-12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Behind running back Kendre Miller, TCU will be hard to stop, but this almost feels like a trap game. If there was any team that could give the Horned Frogs a challenging game, Kansas State just might be it.

Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs throws a pass. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

It will come down to Adrian Martinez for the Wildcats. If the Kansas State quarterback can keep the TCU defense guessing, then the upset might not be as far-fetched. We’ve seen the Horned Frogs struggle to control a mobile quarterback, so this could be the perfect opportunity at an upset. I know the folks in Columbus, Ohio will be watching this game, praying the Wildcats put on a show. I think this happens on Saturday. Kansas State 30, TCU 27

North Carolina Hoping For ACC Glory Against Clemson

The Clemson Tigers lost two of their final four games to ruin any chance at a playoff spot, including losing 31-30 to South Carolina. Meanwhile, North Carolina loss to NC State last Saturday has really put a damper on this game in Charlotte. But a shot at redemption is on the line for both of these teams, with the Tar Heels certainly in a better spot at quarterback with Drake Maye. Both teams are looking for downfield success, so I imagine it’s tight until the dam breaks for one team.

Drake Maye should be a Heisman finalist. (Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The talent that Clemson has is certainly hard to match, but North Carolina has shown it can fight with the best of them. Behind Drake Maye, this UNC team can flex its muscles on offense, with the Tigers struggling at times last week against Spencer Rattler. The running back battles will be fun to watch, but this game will be won through the air. North Carolina 28, Clemson 24

Other Games Of Note

Michigan and Purdue will face-off in the Big Ten championship game Saturday. Coming off the massive win over Ohio State, the Wolverines have a legitimate chance of playing for a national title. I don’t see Michigan having a hard time rushing the ball, but I do want to see the Wolverines hold Aidan O’Connell in the passing game. The Boilermakers will play this one close until the fourth and Michigan QB J,J. McCarthy makes a few solid plays. Michigan 36, Purdue 24

Tulane will defeat Central Florida in the rematch, sending the Green Wave to the Cotton Bowl, to most likely face-off with Tennessee. UCF 35, Tulane 27

Enjoy the weekend of games, we’re bound to see some type of chaos.