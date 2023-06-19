LSU Fans Crush Booze At The College World Series

Videos by OutKick

LSU baseball fans are doing their best to drink Omaha dry during the College World Series.

The Tigers already have a win over Tennessee under their belts, and now have a showdown against Wake Forest tonight.

However, the real action might be off the field. Local watering hole Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina is known for jello shots representing teams in the field, and ordering the most is a point of pride among fans in attendance.

LSU fans are ordering a lot of jello shots at the College World Series in Omaha. (Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/ via USA TODAY SPORTS NETWORK)

Well, so far, LSU is crushing everyone else and it’s not close. As of late Sunday night, LSU fans had ordered 11,948 jello shots.

The next closest is Wake Forest at 4,744 jello shots. It’s not just a gap. It’s a blowout.

The Gators got the best of #OralInOmaha on the field but across the street it's a different story. Something tells me tomorrow we are gonna see truly spectacular. Stay tuned! #cws2023 #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/T6u8yJykdS — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

LSU baseball fans love jello shots.

The record is 18,777 set by Ole Miss fans last year, according to WBRZ2. While it’s unclear whether or not LSU can catch that number, fans of the Tigers have certainly put in an impressive performance so far.

I recently published a piece on OutKick on what role alcohol plays in the college football world. Spoiler: it plays a big one.

Well, it turns out it also plays a big role for LSU baseball fans attending the College World Series.

If you’re going to go all the way to Omaha to cheer on your team, you might as well enjoy a bit of booze.

Having said that, jello shots are disgusting. There might not be anything more disgusting in the alcohol world than jello shots. Absolutely disgusting in every facet imaginable.

The texture of jello shots makes me want to vomit. Yet, LSU fans apparently can’t get enough.

LSU fans love jello shots at the College World Series. (Photo By RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

A lot of people will just stick to beer, which is the correct decision. However, LSU is all in on jello shots. Can they break the record? Time will tell, but the Tigers are cooking right now.