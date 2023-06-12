Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss baseball won a College World Series for the first time in program history in 2022. It was not the only national championship that the Rebels took home from Omaha that week!

Across the street from Charles Schwab Field, the unofficially official Jell-O Shot National Championship is held at a local bar each and every June. Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina began the challenge a few years ago and it has taken on a life of its own over the last few years.

Photo by Trey Wallace

The College World Series Jell-O Shot Challenge is simple—

Every school that makes the College World Series is put up on a white board. For every Jell-O shot that is purchased by one of the eight fanbases, that tally is added to their total. The school that downs the most Jell-O shots wins.

To take home a Jell-O Shot National Championship in 2023 is one thing. To break the all-time record is another. The latter will be difficult.

Mississippi State set the record at about 3,000 in 2021. Ole Miss demolished that number last year.

Arkansas got out to a hot start.

But then the Rebels started to catch up as their team took the field for its first game.

Ole Miss baseball fans averaged about 100 Jell-O shots per hour over the last six hours. It’s Gameday in Omaha! pic.twitter.com/b963BJmmXB — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) June 18, 2022

From that point forward, the Rocco’s Jell-O Shot Challenge went back-and-forth. Both schools had multiple “Jell-O shot boosters” put up thousands of dollars toward their totals.

And then it was a blowout. Ole Miss eliminated Arkansas, so the Hogs fans went home.

The Rebels kept going. Lane Kiffin even used the Jell-O shots as a recruiting tool because the folks in Oxford never lose a party.

In the end, Ole Miss won by more than 10,000 and set the bar at 18,777.

Ladies and Gentlemen your OFFICIAL 2022 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Congrats to @OleMissBSB for their victory on the field and their fans for the victory across the street at Rocco's. It was a special year and we couldn't be more thankful for y'all. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/XuloBnXmDM — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 27, 2022

Rocco’s made more than $130,000 from Jell-O shots alone and donated a chunk of the proceeds.

Can any school beat Ole Miss’ total in 2023?

Florida, TCU, Wake Forest, Virginia, Oral Roberts, LSU, and either Tennessee or Southern Miss, and either Texas or Stanford will round out the competitors at this year’s College World Series. Can 18,777 be topped?

Although neither Arkansas nor Ole Miss are back this year, Rocco’s has to be thrilled to see the Tigers get back to Omaha for the first time since 2017. Very few fanbases travel like that of LSU, and the Bayou Bengals take pride in their ability to put ’em back.

With the bar set just shy of 20K, the Cajuns of Baton Rouge are surely headed north to Nebraska with a purpose. And if LSU can make a run for a national title, they will be in Omaha in mass all week.

TCU and Florida may also be dark horses in this year’s race, but it is hard to imagine either fanbase going harder than that of Jay Johnson’s squad. If the record is going to go down this month, the Tigers will be the ones to do it!