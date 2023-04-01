LSU Cheerleader Saves Day In Final Four Win

Videos by OutKick

The LSU women’s basketball team is off to the NCAA title game, and it took a full team effort to get ’em past Virginia Tech Friday night.

And I’m not just talking about the players.

Less than a minute into the game, a wayward shot sent the basketball up and into the back of the hoop, where it promptly got stuck and delayed the action.

Not to worry, though! The LSU cheerleaders took a break from the hold up, wait a minute, let me put some spirit in it and quickly came to the rescue.

Teamwork makes the dream work!

LSU gets help from everyone, including cheerleaders

Electric moment right here. I’m not going to make the obvious joke about this being the most exciting moment of the game, because I’m above that.

I also didn’t watch the game, but it looks like it was a good one, so it wouldn’t even work here, you animals!

Anyway, as they say — it takes a village. No program illustrated that more Friday than LSU, which used its cheerleaders to save the game and then promptly stuffed Virginia Tech in a locker en route to its first ever NCAA title game.

Not a bad day at the arena!

PS: Anyone remember this legendary moment from last March Madness? Indiana cheerleaders walked so LSU’s could run.