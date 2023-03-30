LSU Women’s Hoops Turns Pettiness Up To 11 By Trolling Baylor With Final Four Billboard Featuring Kim Mulkey

Videos by OutKick

Kim Mulkey is in her second season as the head women’s basketball coach at LSU after 21 dominant years at Baylor. As the Tigers roll into Texas for the Final Four, they are taking the pettiness to the next level.

Mulkey won 632 of her 736 games with the Bears (85.9%), reached four Final Fours, 11 Big 12 tournament titles, 12 Big 12 regular season titles, made the NCAA Tournament in all-but one year, and won three national championships. She is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all-time.

However, in a pretty surprising move, Mulkey left Baylor for LSU in April of 2021. Her first season saw the Tigers get bounced in the Second Round, but her second season has been as dominant as ever.

LSU lost only one SEC game — to No. 1 South Carolina — and won 32 of its 34 games en route to Mulkey’s fifth Final Four appearance. The Bayou Bengals are cooking, with Angel Reese leading the charge.

This year’s Final Four is being played in Dallas, Texas. To welcome LSU and its fanbase to town, the school erected a billboard just outside of the metro area.

It also put one up in Waco.

Be on the lookout for billboards in Dallas and Waco! pic.twitter.com/yXFUEkwkrO — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 29, 2023

Waco, of course, is home to Mulkey’s former program. It is located more about 100 miles away from where the Final Four is being played in Dallas.

To put up a billboard with Mulkey’s face outside of Waco is a direct shot at the Bears. The Tigers know full well what they are doing. It’s an intentional, hilarious troll and it couldn’t be more petty.

Baylor was bounced in the Second Round this season, its second without Mulkey. LSU is headed to the Final Four. The latter really wants to remind the former of what/who it lost. Savage!