Videos by OutKick

As LSU women’s basketball heads to its sixth Final Four in program history, Angel Reese is leading the charge. The Tigers’ third-year sophomore is averaging 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game this season, with a double-double in all-but two games.

Her 32nd double-double, which she recorded in the Elite Eight, set an SEC record.

HISTORY 👑



Angel Reese records her 32nd double-double this season, the most in SEC history 👏 pic.twitter.com/xR18jXK5KL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 27, 2023

Reese is one of the biggest stars in this year’s March Madness, both men’s and women’s.

The 6-foot-3 forward will swat your shot without a shoe.

NO SHOE? NO PROBLEM‼️



Angel Reese with the denial🚫 pic.twitter.com/hbG0okvoez — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2023

Her veins are full of ice.

And she is not afraid to talk her talk— even on the biggest stage.

Angel Reese hits the "too small" after this bucket 😮 pic.twitter.com/0sC3jXEGP3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2023

Not only is Reese an incredible competitor, her greatness extends beyond basketball.

Angel Reese showed love to Lashae Dwyer as she was helped off the court with an apparent injury.



The sportsmanship 👏 pic.twitter.com/FnF5paauay — ESPN (@espn) March 27, 2023

From Baltimore, Maryland, Reese has blossomed into one of the best basketball players in the world while in Baton Rouge. She has been christened “Bayou Barbie” and always brings the swagger.

As Reese continues to rise, there are plenty of men out there who have taken notice and tried to slide in her DMs. There is only one problem— Reese shares the same name as her mother, Angel Reese.

That has led to quite a bit of confusion for those who have tried to shoot their shot at the LSU hooper.

Angel Reese’s mom, Angel Reese, has been inundated with DMs over the last few days and weeks. She, of course, is not the intended recipient. In reality, that would be her daughter, “Lil A.”

not y’all sliding in my momma dms😭💀 https://t.co/CwwcNRZnnc — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 28, 2023

In response to the mixup, Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey’s son and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kramer Robertson made sure that everybody knows to back off because Reese is taken! (not really)

KRAMMER😭😭🤣😭im telling coach — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) March 28, 2023

Reese and LSU are set to face Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night for a chance to compete for a national title. If you feel like messaging her to try and score a date, good luck. Just be sure to hit up the right Angel Reese!