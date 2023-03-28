Videos by OutKick
As LSU women’s basketball heads to its sixth Final Four in program history, Angel Reese is leading the charge. The Tigers’ third-year sophomore is averaging 23.2 points and 15.7 rebounds per game this season, with a double-double in all-but two games.
Her 32nd double-double, which she recorded in the Elite Eight, set an SEC record.
Reese is one of the biggest stars in this year’s March Madness, both men’s and women’s.
The 6-foot-3 forward will swat your shot without a shoe.
Her veins are full of ice.
And she is not afraid to talk her talk— even on the biggest stage.
Not only is Reese an incredible competitor, her greatness extends beyond basketball.
From Baltimore, Maryland, Reese has blossomed into one of the best basketball players in the world while in Baton Rouge. She has been christened “Bayou Barbie” and always brings the swagger.
As Reese continues to rise, there are plenty of men out there who have taken notice and tried to slide in her DMs. There is only one problem— Reese shares the same name as her mother, Angel Reese.
That has led to quite a bit of confusion for those who have tried to shoot their shot at the LSU hooper.
Angel Reese’s mom, Angel Reese, has been inundated with DMs over the last few days and weeks. She, of course, is not the intended recipient. In reality, that would be her daughter, “Lil A.”
In response to the mixup, Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey’s son and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Kramer Robertson made sure that everybody knows to back off because Reese is taken! (not really)
Reese and LSU are set to face Virginia Tech at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night for a chance to compete for a national title. If you feel like messaging her to try and score a date, good luck. Just be sure to hit up the right Angel Reese!