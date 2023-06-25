Videos by OutKick

LSU baseball is one win away from claiming its first national title since 2009. The Tigers can clinch the best-of-three series with a victory over the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon, or in a winner-take-all game Monday after taking Game 1 in epic fashion Saturday night.

Obviously, Jay Johnson and his team would prefer to get it done in Game 2. As would the fans.

They’re all going into Sunday afternoon with a trophy on their mind.

To prepare for the big night in Omaha, the Bayou Bengals faithful are setting the tone at the bars and in the parking lot. There is no crazier fanbase in the country.

Not only did LSU fans break the Jell-O Shot record while in town, they drank (ate?) Omaha out of Jell-O all together. It wasn’t even close.

That was Saturday. On Sunday, ahead of Game 2, Cade Beloso’s father served up some grub.

Some specific grub, at that.

Beloso, the fifth-year graduate student who hit the game-winning dinger on Saturday, is as Louisiana as it gets. He is from New Orleans, weighs 230 pounds, and mashes home runs.

It doesn’t get much better. (Beloso is No. 24 pictured below.)

This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like…. LFG!!! #LSU pic.twitter.com/NN61jQvx1B — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) June 22, 2023

Beloso loves LSU.

As his son prepared for the biggest game of his life, Rodney Beloso was grilling up an alligator outside of the stadium.

Rodney Beloso grilling gator. (Image courtesy: LSU Athletics)

LSU, remember, is playing the Florida Gators.

Tell me #LSU is playing #Florida without telling me #LSU is playing #Florida@HotRodBeloso is out here in Lot D grilling up a 25lbs Louisiana alligator ahead of today’s @CWSOmaha game two final. pic.twitter.com/60ZMvcTMtW — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) June 25, 2023

Mr. Beloso’s pregame-meal was savage, but it creates an even funnier mental picture. He had to get that 25-pound alligator to Omaha. But how?

Imagining Rodney Beloso getting on a flight from New Orleans to Nebraska, with a full-sized alligator wrapped up in a cooler under the plane is amazing. Imagining him drop it off at the check-in and picking it up at baggage claim is even better.

Louisianimals are a different breed!