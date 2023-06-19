Videos by OutKick

LSU baseball may or may not win the College World Series, but the Bayou Bengals are leaving Omaha with a national title either way. The Tigers are officially Jell-O Shot champions of the world.

Across the street from Charles Schwab Field, the unofficially official Jell-O Shot National Championship is held at a bar each and every June. Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina began the challenge a few years ago and it has taken on a life of its own over the last few years.

The concept is simple.

Every school that makes the College World Series has its name written on a white board. For each Jell-O shot that is purchased by one of the eight fanbases, that tally is added to their total. The school that puts down the most Jell-O shots wins.

To take home a Jell-O Shot National Championship this year is one thing. To break the all-time record is another.

Entering the 2023 College World Series, the latter seemed rather difficult.

Mississippi State set the all-time record at about 3,000 in 2021. Ole Miss demolished that number last year and crushed 18,777 Jell-O shots over the course of nine or 10 days.

It was a blowout.

Ladies and Gentlemen your OFFICIAL 2022 Rocco's Jello Shot Challenge. Congrats to @OleMissBSB for their victory on the field and their fans for the victory across the street at Rocco's. It was a special year and we couldn't be more thankful for y'all. #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/XuloBnXmDM — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 27, 2022

LSU fans saw the challenge and scoffed at the Rebels.

The Tigers made the all-time record look insignificant.

Fans arrived to Omaha when the Jell-O Shot challenged opened Thursday. LSU got out to a hot start Day 1.

Your 5pm update! As some have predicted @LSUbaseball takes the early lead in the Shot Challenge but @TCU_Baseball and @GatorsBB fans have been great as well. Settle in folks it's gonna be a lonnng week. #cws2023 #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/lBrOyJQ0GX — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 15, 2023

They never looked back. Fans were buying $1,000+ in shots at a time.

Come Monday morning, the all-time record was in reach.

The pace is slowing a little bit we'll see if @LSUbaseball fans have what it takes to rally and run it up! #cws2023 #roccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/cSMlbwjnTF — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

On Monday night, before LSU even played its second game of the tournament, fans put the all-time record to bed. Todd Graves was the difference.

Records are meant to be broken! All time team total ✅ All time overall total ✅ Guinness Book of World Record for shots purchased by one person ✅. @ToddGraves head fry cook from @raisingcanes out here supporting @LSUbaseball. Congrats on the new record. #RoccosOmaha #Cws2023 pic.twitter.com/jKi2aWEj4S — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 19, 2023

Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Canes, walked up to the bar late in the afternoon and asked what it would take to cover the gap. He purchased 6,000 shots and the mayhem ensued.

The moment LSU took down the Rocco's CWS Jello Shot Record



It is Monday.



(Pictured is Todd Graves @ToddGraves – founder of @raisingcanes & LSU alum who bought 6K jello shots to take down Ole Miss, along with @PeterBurnsESPN & @realbenmcdonald)



New # – 21,435 pic.twitter.com/1OVUNJzZ1s — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) June 19, 2023

LSU was destined to win the Jell-O Shot national championship, but to obliterate the all-time record in a matter of days is a testament to the livers in Baton Rouge. They’re built different.

HOWEVER, there is a minor dispute to the record.

Although the Tigers were well on-pace to beat the Rebels over the course of an entire week in Omaha, and would have done so anyway, it is worth noting one key difference. When Ole Miss broke the record in 2022, every single Jell-O Shot was purchased inside the bar.

That was not the case this year.

Most of the shots were purchased inside of Rocco’s. To reiterate: LSU was going to win the 2023 title and would have beat Ole Miss regardless.

BUT, this year, the company that sells the Jell-O shots allowed fans to purchase them online, remotely. Every pack purchased counted as 10 shots toward the individual team’s total.

Jevo (getjevo.com)

How many shots purchased online were counted toward LSU’s total? What are the numbers there?

Any online purchase that counted as 10 shots should not be counted toward the total. Ole Miss didn’t have that option last year, how is that fair? It’s not.

Ultimately, though, it wouldn’t have mattered. The Tigers went into Omaha and dominated with an incredible performance. Graves was the difference!