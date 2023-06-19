Videos by OutKick
LSU baseball may or may not win the College World Series, but the Bayou Bengals are leaving Omaha with a national title either way. The Tigers are officially Jell-O Shot champions of the world.
Across the street from Charles Schwab Field, the unofficially official Jell-O Shot National Championship is held at a bar each and every June. Rocco’s Pizza & Cantina began the challenge a few years ago and it has taken on a life of its own over the last few years.
The concept is simple.
Every school that makes the College World Series has its name written on a white board. For each Jell-O shot that is purchased by one of the eight fanbases, that tally is added to their total. The school that puts down the most Jell-O shots wins.
To take home a Jell-O Shot National Championship this year is one thing. To break the all-time record is another.
Entering the 2023 College World Series, the latter seemed rather difficult.
Mississippi State set the all-time record at about 3,000 in 2021. Ole Miss demolished that number last year and crushed 18,777 Jell-O shots over the course of nine or 10 days.
It was a blowout.
LSU fans saw the challenge and scoffed at the Rebels.
The Tigers made the all-time record look insignificant.
Fans arrived to Omaha when the Jell-O Shot challenged opened Thursday. LSU got out to a hot start Day 1.
They never looked back. Fans were buying $1,000+ in shots at a time.
Come Monday morning, the all-time record was in reach.
On Monday night, before LSU even played its second game of the tournament, fans put the all-time record to bed. Todd Graves was the difference.
Graves, the founder and CEO of Raising Canes, walked up to the bar late in the afternoon and asked what it would take to cover the gap. He purchased 6,000 shots and the mayhem ensued.
LSU was destined to win the Jell-O Shot national championship, but to obliterate the all-time record in a matter of days is a testament to the livers in Baton Rouge. They’re built different.
HOWEVER, there is a minor dispute to the record.
Although the Tigers were well on-pace to beat the Rebels over the course of an entire week in Omaha, and would have done so anyway, it is worth noting one key difference. When Ole Miss broke the record in 2022, every single Jell-O Shot was purchased inside the bar.
That was not the case this year.
Most of the shots were purchased inside of Rocco’s. To reiterate: LSU was going to win the 2023 title and would have beat Ole Miss regardless.
BUT, this year, the company that sells the Jell-O shots allowed fans to purchase them online, remotely. Every pack purchased counted as 10 shots toward the individual team’s total.
How many shots purchased online were counted toward LSU’s total? What are the numbers there?
Any online purchase that counted as 10 shots should not be counted toward the total. Ole Miss didn’t have that option last year, how is that fair? It’s not.
Ultimately, though, it wouldn’t have mattered. The Tigers went into Omaha and dominated with an incredible performance. Graves was the difference!