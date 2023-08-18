LPGA Pro Amy Olson, Who Played Seven Months Pregnant, ‘Very Shocked’ Story With Her Pro-Life Christian Views Was Never Published

Videos by OutKick

LPGA Tour player Amy Olson made headlines this summer when she teed it up in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach while seven months pregnant. One headline story about Olson never saw the light of day, however, due to her expressing her pro-life, Christian views within the story.

Steve Eubanks, the now-former senior writer for Global Golf Post, resigned from his position after alleging that the publication would not publish the story he had written because of the Christian and pro-life elements from his interview with Olson.

Olson also dove into the “irony” of the coverage she was receiving about playing pregnant coinciding with the one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Eubanks alleged that the Global Golf Posts’ executive editor said the interview would only be published if the sections about Olson’s pro-life and faith were removed. Eubanks claimed that he resigned on the spot after the executive editor’s order and the staff going “ballistic” over Olson’s comments.

Olson recently spoke with Fox News and explained it wasn’t her intention to dive into her Christian faith or pro-life views and that she trusted Eubanks to be fair in his writing.

“Steve is a writer who has written articles about me in the past,” Olson said. “I know his style. I know he’s fair. And so I felt comfortable speaking about the experience that I’d lived through in the last couple of years. One being, and just to put it succinctly, when Roe v. Wade was overturned, it seemed like you could only talk about the woman. You couldn’t talk about the unborn baby involved. And then, all of a sudden, a year later, everybody wants to talk about this unborn baby that I’m carrying with me as I’m playing in a major championship.”

“And I just spoke to him about that difference,” she added. “It wasn’t even so much about my views on it, just that I was experiencing two very different things within a year.”

Amy Olson played in the U.S. Women’s Open seven months pregnant. A story was supposed to be published about that, but never saw the light of day. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Olson, like many others, was shocked that the story was never published, but she tipped her cap to Eubanks for wanting to tell her story, her entire story.

“I was, No. 1, very shocked that it didn’t run, because I’m kind of the opinion that media wants to run anything that’s going to get clicks and gain eyes,” Olson explained. “And I figured that would. But then I was also extremely impressed with his, I guess his commitment to journalistic integrity and wanting to tell the full story and not editorialize. And so, to me. that was a huge stand of courage on his part.”

Eubanks went on to explain that USA Today’s Golfweek had planned to publish a story about “the interview that never ran.” He alleges that the article was written and approved by Golfweek’s editorial team, but USA Today’s editors killed the story.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris