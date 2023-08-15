Charley Hull Calls Environmental Protesters Who Rushed Course At Women’s British Open ‘A Bunch Of Idiots’

Videos by OutKick

Environmental protesters over in England have been busy this summer appearing at a number of major sporting events including Wimbledon, The Open, and most recently, the Women’s British Open. Charley Hull, who finished runner-up in this past weekend’s Women’s Open, characterized the protesters rather poetically calling them “a bunch of idiots.”

The protesters stormed onto the 17th hole while Hull and eventual winner and playing partner Lili Vu were playing the Par 3. One woman took to the course with smoke flares in each hand while a man held up a flag with some climate organization name on it that absolutely nobody took the time to read.

Protesters make their way onto the 17th green on Day Four of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath Golf Club on August 13, 2023 in Tadworth, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Not only did Hull call the protesters idiots, she also pointed out the hypocrisy of them protesting oil.

“What a bunch of idiots,” Hull said according to The Telegraph.

“I suffer from asthma, but didn’t have my inhaler on me and that stuff was really thick, so, no, it was not nice.”

“I wasn’t scared when it happened, just thought they were idiots. Someone said they are protesting about oil, but how did they get here today? Drove probably.”

It turns out that a group called XR Money Rebellion was behind the protests and specifically had a problem with the tournament’s top sponsor, AIG.

We just disrupted the AIG Women's Open ⛳ @AIGinsurance is one of the 🌎 biggest insurers of oil & gas & have refused to rule #StopEACOP



Insurers need to #InsureOurFuture not #ClimateBreakdown pic.twitter.com/v3ORG1c49G — XR Money Rebellion 🌍🌱🏳️‍⚧️ (@money_rebellion) August 13, 2023

Play wasn’t delayed for more than a few minutes and a total of five protesters were arrested.

Safe to say the pink and yellow smoke flares and the flag the posters held up did not affect the day-to-day operations of AIG.