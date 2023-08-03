Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s Daughter, Tries Her Hand At Modeling Again

Videos by OutKick

Here we go again with Madonna’s daughter.

Just about a year ago, Lourdes Leon, the 26-year-old daughter of pop music royalty, dumped out one of the dumbest music videos in music history — isn’t this family rich…get her some help! — and now she’s back with a fashion shoot that’s equally as stupid.

Described as a “rising star” by the U.S. Sun (that’s laughable), Lourdes is hooked up to some chain contraption that appears to be a swing while she’s naked and wearing thigh boots. And then she cut the ability to comment on Instagram.

I’ll just go ahead and say it: Lourdes needs to be cut off from the family finances and told to go get a real estate job. It’s over. The ship has sailed on her dream of being Madonna 2.0. Lourdes turns 27 in October. While MLB sluggers are entering their prime at 27, “rising stars” in the modeling and content business are no longer rising. That was going to happen at 20.

Sorry, you’re too late. The Internet stopped caring.

Part of me feels bad for Lourdes.

While other kids were growing up with their parents working a 9-to-5 and then hitting up the VFW for Friday night beers and pork chop dinners with the neighborhood families in Small Town America, Lourdes was dealing with her mom.

“My mum is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school,” Lourdes told Interview Magazine in 2021.

And yet here we are with this cry for help photoshoot.

Aren’t these people rich? Just when I think someone like Madonna is rolling in cash and the kids are sitting on huge nest eggs, Lourdes goes and thinks she has to be provocative to prove worthy of her mom’s money when she kicks the bucket.

Suddenly I don’t feel so bad for these idiots.

Go make your dumb music videos and do your dumb modeling shoots.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family,” Lourdes said in the Interview piece.

Yeah, I’m not buying that.

“I think my mum saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you.

“My mum is very insistent on making me think about what I want to be known for beyond my looks. That’s not what I want people to remember me by. It’s not real.

“Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,’ she added.

Poor Lourdes.