Louisville Star QB Out As The Team’s Coach Fights For His Job

Louisville football fans won’t see Malik Cunningham on the field Saturday against Virginia.

The dual-threat QB didn’t make the trip after showing “concussion-like symptoms” following a hit taken against Boston College.

Brock Domann will get the start for the Cardinals, according to Brett McMurphy.

Louisville senior QB Malik Cunningham won't play today at Virginia, ending a streak of 40 consecutive starts, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Cunningham is out w/concussion-like symptoms. Brock Domann will make 1st career start for UL — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 8, 2022

This is a rough update for a couple reasons. First, Cunningham is the best play on Louisville’s offense, and the man is a star.

In his career, he has 9,064 passing yards and 65 touchdowns through the air to 27 interceptions. He’s just as lethal on the ground. Since 2018, he has 3,076 rushing yards and 47 touchdowns.

Just this season, Cunningham has 968 passing yards, 457 rushing yards and a total of 12 touchdowns.

Malik Cunningham is out against Virginia. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The second reason is that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is very literally coaching for his job. There’s already whispers about a change, and the Cardinals dropping to 2-4 could get him fired by the end of the weekend.

Now, he has to go on the road without his best player. That’s a recipe for disaster.

Hopefully, Cunningham is healthy ASAP, but even if he’s healthy by next week, there’s no guarantee Satterfield will still be around.