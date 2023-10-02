Lou Holtz’s Beef With Ohio State Takes Comical Twist With Latest Rankings

Videos by OutKick

Lou Holtz seems intent on staying on a warpath with Ohio State.

Holtz and the Buckeyes have been feuding ever since the former Notre Dame head coach implied OSU wasn’t a tough team.

That led to Ryan Day unloading on Holtz following a huge win over the Fighting Irish. Holtz later doubled down on his stance that Ohio State isn’t very good during an interview with OutKick’s very own Dan Dakich.

Now, he’s decided to drop the Buckeyes big time in his rankings. This despite the fact the team spent last weekend on a bye.

Holtz dropped Ohio State from four to nine in his latest “Super 16” poll for the Football Writers Association of America and National Football Foundation, according to The Columbus Dispatch. Somehow beating Notre Dame and then not playing is worthy of being dropped five spots in Lou Holtz’s rankings.

Ryan Day ripped Lou Holtz after beating Notre Dame. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lou Holtz isn’t stopping the Ohio State hate just yet.

You simply have to respect this kind of grudge ability from Lou Holtz. He clearly means it when he says he doesn’t think Ohio State is very good.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 with one of the best wins in America after beating Notre Dame and are ranked fourth in the country.

Every rational fan thinks a top-five ranking makes sense. Not Lou Holtz. Lou Holtz thinks having a bye week should result in being dropped five spots in his rankings.

The former ND head coach and OSU assistant has Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Florida State, Penn State and Oklahoma all ahead of Ohio State. Yeah, that’s going to lead to some feisty debates.

Lou Holtz drops Ohio State five spots in his rankings after the team’s bye week. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

I hope like hell Ryan Day sees this, and has a mic shoved in his face as soon as the clock hits zero if the Buckeyes beat Maryland Saturday. Cut loose, Coach Day! Let Holtz, once again, have it because this is the feud fans everywhere are craving.