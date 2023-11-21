Lou Holtz Picks OSU Over Jim Harbaugh-Less Michigan, Pressure On For Ryan Day

Videos by OutKick

A big clash is coming in college football on Saturday. The buzzed-about, third-ranked Michigan Wolverines welcome Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes (2) for a game that could make or break both teams’ national championship hopes.

“OutKick Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow” welcomed college football icon Lou Holtz on the show to discuss the upcoming showdown in Ann Arbor.

With Jim Harbaugh sidelined in the action, Michigan must keep up momentum in their “Us vs. CFB” narrative following the program’s cheating allegations.

Expecting the Buckeyes to match up well against Michigan, Lou Holtz believes the Buckeyes will defeat the Wolverines in a much-needed win for Ryan Day.

“I think that defensively, it’s one of the best defenses I’ve seen Ohio State have in the past several years. I think they’re very good on defense, very physical,” Holtz shared.

WATCH Lou Holtz Make His Pick For Michigan-Ohio State:

He added, “I don’t think Michigan would dominate on the offensive line like they have in previous years. So I think it’d be a heck of a game. I’m looking forward to it with all the other fanfare that’s gone on with it. Harbaugh not being on the sideline. Michigan cheating, it goes on and on.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh might not be on the sidelines next year if he chooses to stay in Ann Arbor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Hot Mic’s Chad Withrow asked Holtz if Harbaugh’s absence would show up in the game result for the Wolverines.

Lou Holtz believes that Michigan is a machine that will run without Harbaugh but may still need an inspired performance to defeat the red-hot Buckeyes.

“I don’t think it bothers [Michigan] when they call plays,” Holtz said. “He doesn’t call the play anyway. Offense coordinator and defensive coordinator. But he is the leader of the football team. They look forward to him. He’s a great competitor. And that competitiveness comes through on the sideline, even though he’s not actively involved.

“But the fact is that they aren’t going to have him. They’ve got to find a way to win without him. I think they possibly could. But I think Ohio State has a better chance this year than they have for the last couple of years because of their defense.”

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

