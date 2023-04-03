Sean McVay Optimistic About Matthew Stafford Ahead Of 2023 Season

Videos by OutKick

Sean McVay has high hopes for Matthew Stafford going into next season.

Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl at the end of the 2021-22 season. In his first year with the franchise, the veteran QB won the team a ring.

However, last season was a very different story. Stafford had serious health issues that plagued him, and he finished the year with 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games. It was a disaster by any metric for Stafford and the Rams.

There had been some whispers the Rams might try to trade Stafford, but it doesn’t sound like that’s still an option. In fact, Sean McVay sounds ready to roll with the veteran QB, who has returned to throwing the ball after a spine issue.

Matthew Stafford struggled with his health in 2022. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rams head coach said the following on SiriusXM NFL Radio, according to NFL.com:

I think just the competitor that he is. He loves the game. He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead. That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around. I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good. He’s been able to throw. He’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye, and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.

Sean McVay and the Rams are ready for Matthew Stafford to bounce back.

Stafford’s two seasons with the Rams really couldn’t be more different. A tale of two seasons for sure. Let’s break down the numbers:

2021: 4,886 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The Rams won the Super Bowl.

2022: 2,087 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rams were one of the worst teams in the league.

Now, McVay has hit the reset button on his outlook, and he’s very hopeful Matthew Stafford can get back to his old ways.

Stafford was a dog for the Rams during his first season with the team. He was throwing it around like an absolute gunslinger on the team’s way to winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Then, he had an elbow issue before the 2022 season, suffered a concussion and then had a spine problem. Now, judging from Sean McVay’s comments, that’s all behind him.

If that’s the case, Stafford could go back to putting up very nice numbers.

Matthew Stafford played really well for the Rams before struggling with health issues. Sean McVay is hopeful he’ll bounce back. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Matthew Stafford is a monster when healthy. For the sake of the Rams, the franchise needs him throwing darts. It sounds like McVay is confident that will happen.