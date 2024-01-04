Los Angeles Rams Resting Everyone Except Puka Nacua So He Can Set Rookie Receiving Record

Videos by OutKick

Ah, Week 18. The week that many players don’t participate as their team either clinched its playoff spot or is out. The Los Angeles Rams aren’t playing for much on the final weekend of the regular season. But rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua is playing for an NFL record.

Because of that, head coach Sean McVay says Nacua will suit up on Sunday. He’ll do so without teammates Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and Cooper Kupp.

Los Angeles faces San Francisco, a team that has literally nothing to play for. The 49ers clinched the #1 seed in the NFC. The Rams earned a playoff berth, but can finish either sixth or seventh in the league.

Los Angeles gets the #6 seed with a win or Green Bay Packers loss. However, both the second and third seeds in the NFC are still in flux. So, the Rams can’t play for a specific opponent. They will face either the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys depending on the rest of the Week 18 results.

OK, so all of that on the table, the Rams are electing to sit many of their veterans.

Puka Nacua plays an integral role in their offense, though, so he was a candidate to rest as well.

Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua is one of the only starters playing for head coach Sean McVay in Week 18 as the rookie pass-catcher chases several NFL rookie records. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

However, Nacua has 1,445 receiving yards this season. In 1960, Houston Oilers receiver Bill Groman set the NFL rookie receiving record with 1,473 yards. That record has stood for over 60 years.

But, if Puka Nacua can record 29 yards on Sunday, he will supplant Groman. The team likely plans to ensure he reaches that number. They probably want to get him 55 yards so he can crest the 1,500-yard plateau.

There’s question about whether or not to put an asterisk on Nacua, though. Groman played when the league had a 14-game schedule. Nacua gets his 17th start Sunday.

He can also pass Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle who caught an NFL rookie record 104 passes in 2021. Nacua has 101 receptions this season.

Looks like the Rams plan to get Nacua those records. Hopefully, he’s able to get them and avoid injury.

That’s a tough balance to strike, but the Rams are willing to let their rookie roll the dice for a chance to enter the history books.

Worth it, honestly.