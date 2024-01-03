Six NFL Teams Are Resting Their Starting Quarterbacks While Vikings And Falcons Continue Juggling

Videos by OutKick

The final week of the NFL regular season is here and it’s a good time to invest in a game program because a lot of starters around the league are sitting and, yes, that includes quarterbacks.

Multiple teams both in and not yet in the playoffs are making changes at quarterback for Week 18 to rest or replace their starters.

Which teams?

The Rams, 49ers, Browns, Ravens, Chiefs, and Vikings for starters (pardon the pun).

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 31: Carson Wentz #11 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz Vs. Sam Darnold

Most of the changes come as teams set for the playoffs and mostly locked into their seeding give their starters a break. Protecting their quarterbacks from injuries is a thing for these teams.

So the Rams are resting Matthew Stafford and starting Carson Wentz. This, by the way, is a dramatic shift for the Rams because last year they lost Stafford to injury, quickly fell out playoff contention, and finished out the year with Baker Mayfield, a late addition.

Wentz was added in November this season and will play his first game for his new team. But this year the move to Wentz comes after the Rams have clinched a wild card berth.

The 49ers are resting Brock Purdy and starting Sam Darnold.

That, by the way, means it’s Wentz against Darnold in a battle of one-time early-round draft picks and starters whose careers went off course.

Joe Flacco has been lights out for the Browns. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Browns Saving Joe Flacco For The Playoffs

The Browns, slotted as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, will rest starter Joe Flacco. They will go with Jeff Driskel as their starter. Driskel, who signed with the Browns only last week, will be Cleveland’s fifth starting quarterback this season.

And if you’re wondering how a guy signed a week ago can start for an NFL teams, here’s the answer:

“Jeff’s a guy with system knowledge from Arizona, which is helpful to get out there,” coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Yippie!

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 04: Quarterback Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates following the Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tyler Huntley Finishes It Out For Ravens

The Ravens, who have clinched the No. 1 seed and home field advantage, will sit Lamar Jackson against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yeah, smart move because the Steelers are a physical team and are fighting for a playoff spot.

The Ravens will start Tyler Huntley, coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday. There was a question about whether Jackson would play because he’s articulated unhappiness about how he and the team played after the 2019 regular season when he got multiple weeks off because of a first-round playoff bye.

Not an issue this year, Harbaugh said.

“He’s always had kind of a single-minded focus but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it quite like this,” Harbaugh said. “One day at a time, locked in. That’s how he’s approached it and it’s been reflected in how he’s practiced and how he’s played.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 10: Blaine Gabbert #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs onto the field during introductions prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes And Others Will Sit For Chiefs

The Chiefs are resting Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. They will start backup Blaine Gabbert. The Chiefs have a handful of injuries they’re trying to overcome and some of those players may sit as well.

Tight end Travis Kelce isn’t injured and he has a personal reason to play because he has authored seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and clearly wants an eighth. Kelce has 93 receptions for 984 yards this season.

“We’ll see, we’ll see how all that goes,” Reid said, not committing to playing Kelce.

And what’s that conversation like when the coach has to tell a player close to a milestone he’s not playing?

“Probably one-sided,” Reid said with a laugh.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 24: Head Coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders talks to Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders during the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Sam Howell Gets The Start With Brissett Injured

One team that is finishing the season the way it started is the Washington Commanders. Coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday Sam Howell will start the finale.

That isn’t because Howell has done an awesome job. The fact is backup Jacoby Brissett is nursing a hamstring injury.

Brissett was initially supposed to start last week but suffered the injury and was forced to be inactive.

Howell started against the 49ers and threw 1 TD and 2 interceptions in a loss.

“He did some really good things,” Rivera said with a straight face. “I thought he managed a couple of the drives very well, very nicely. And again, want to see him get an opportunity to finish it out.”

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons stands on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Arthur Smith Juggling QBs In Atlanta

Then there’s the Falcons. Coach Arthur Smith has switched out Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke multiple times this season.

Heinicke started last week but aggravated a left ankle injury so Ridder played. This week, as the Falcons need to win and must hope Tampa Bay loses to clinch the NFC North title, both quarterbacks are preparing as if they’re starting.

Heinicke would likely start if his rehabilitation during the week progresses. But Smith has juggled the quarterbacks all season long so it would not surprise if he does it again.

And, finally, there’s the Vikings. They must win at Detroit and hope three other teams lose to make the playoffs. So they’re not out of it but it doesn’t look great, folks.

Coach Kevin O’Connell is looking to maximize his team’s chances by making a quarterback switch away from rookie Jaren Hall to veteran Nick Mullens.

This sounds like a possible solution to the Vikings quarterback issue after Hall was ineffective and benched at halftime in a game against Green Bay last week. But it’s not.

Putting Mullens back in marks the fifth QB change O’Connell has made since starter Kirk Cousins ruptured his Achilles tendon Oct. 29. And, yes, Mullens was benched previously.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero