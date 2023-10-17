Los Angeles Rams Lose Two RB Due To Injuries, Fans Suggest They Make Trade… For Cam Akers

Videos by OutKick

Trolling gets such a bad rap. Everyone assumes it means the guy in his parents basement saying nasty things to women online. While that does happen, it doesn’t account for ALL trolling. Some of it is funny. Like when fans suggest the Los Angeles Rams trade for Cam Akers.

Dring Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, Rams starting running back Kyren Williams and backup Ronnie Rivers suffered injuries. Williams is expected to miss the team’s upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, at minimum.

The prognosis for Rivers is worse than for Williams. Rivers reportedly has a PCL sprain that’s expected to keep him out for a month. The Rams only have three running backs on their active roster and two of them are likely to miss at least their next game, if not the next two or three.

That leaves rookie Zack Evans — who saw his first four NFL carries against the Cardinals after Williams and Rivers departed — as the only healthy back on the active roster. They also have veteran Royce Freeman — who averaged fewer than 3 yards per carry in his past two seasons — on the practice squad.

Simply put, the Rams don’t have any good options at running back until Williams and/or Rivers return.

Fans suggest the Los Angeles Rams trade for former Rams RB Cam Akers

The irony, of course, is that they traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season. Akers did not have a good relationship with the team’s coaching staff and was benched several times last season.

Still, he worked his way back into the lineup and eclipsed 100 yards rushing in each of the team’s final three games last season.

They elected to keep him this offseason and he began the season as the starter. But, after a terrible Week 1 performance (22 carries for 29 yards), they benched him again. Then, they traded him.

Now that the team desperately needs running back help, fans suggested that they try to do a “tradsies-backsies” with the Minnesota Vikings.

See? Not all trolling is bad. Some of it is really, really funny.