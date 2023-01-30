Kellen Moore Expected To Join The Chargers: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Kellen Moore will reportedly join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore and the Cowboys mutually decided to go their separate ways Sunday, and it didn’t take the young OC to find a new home.

The former Boise State gunslinger is expected to become the new OC of the Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Moore had worked for the Cowboys since 2018 after several years as a player in the NFL.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Kellen Moore finds a landing spot.

Well, it didn’t take Kellen Moore much time at all to find a new coaching job in the NFL. It was known he’d be heavily-sought after, and it looks like the Chargers will be the team to scoop him up.

Not bad at all to go from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert. Dallas put up big numbers on offense under Moore’s leadership, and with Justin Herbert under center, the same should happen in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys only averaged fewer than 27 points a game during Moore’s time as OC during a single season, and in 2021, the team averaged a blazing 31.2 points per game.

Los Angeles Chargers reportedly hiring Kellen Moore. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Seeing as how Justin Herbert is the definition of a gunslinger, it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see his numbers get a boost with Moore calling the shots.

Over the past three seasons, the Chargers have averaged just under 24.2 points a game with Herbert slicing and dicing. Not terrible, but definitely room for improvement.

Moore’s job will now be making sure that improvement happens so Brandon Staley can keep his job.

Kellen Moore expected to join the Chargers. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Overall, this seems like a home run hire, and once it becomes official, Chargers fans will have plenty to celebrate.