Dallas Cowboys ‘Mutually’ Split With OC Kellen Moore After Scoring 12 Points In Playoff Loss

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have lost the scapegoat for their offensive woes. Announced Sunday, the Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to “mutually” part ways, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The 34-year-old coordinator has been on the Cowboys’ staff since 2018, operating his first year as the quarterbacks coach. From 2019 to 2022, Moore led the offense alongside then-HC Jason Garrett (2019) and current coach Mike McCarthy.

The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC.

For the past two years, Moore had gained steam in the head-coaching market after leading the Cowboys to top-10 ranked offenses.

In his first year as OC, he helped the Cowboys rank sixth in points scored. Since 2020, Moore’s Cowboys have been ranked 17th, first and fourth in the same category.

The Cowboys offense was riding high after scoring 31 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild-Card round. Still, after scoring a mere 12 points against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Dallas’ offensive game plan was up for major changes.

Moving forward, Mike McCarthy is expected to call plays for the Cowboys offense.

Moore played as the Cowboys quarterback from 2015 to 2017.