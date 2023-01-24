Kellen Moore is getting a look to be the next coach of the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are currently conducting a massive search for a new leader after dumping Matt Rhule early in the season, and owner David Tepper apparently sees something he likes in the Dallas OC.

Moore will interview for the head coaching job at some point Tuesday, according to Tom Pelissero.

The #Panthers are interviewing #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for their head coaching job today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2023

Is Kellen Moore a realistic option for the Panthers?

Kellen Moore has long been looked at as one of the fastest rising prospects in the world of coaching. After bouncing around the NFL as a backup for a handful of years, he pivoted to coaching and joined Dallas’ staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach. A year later, he was elevated to OC. Now, at the age of 34, he’s getting head coaching consideration.

The Cowboys have never averaged under 27 points per game in any season that Moore has been the OC in Dallas.

Will the Panthers hire Kellen Moore? (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While the team has definitely not lived up to expectations, including this past weekend, the offense has still managed to put up numbers under Moore’s leadership.

Now, the Panthers are taking a hard look at him to take over after the firing of Matt Rhule. Given how young he is, he could have a ton of longevity if it works out well.

Kellen Moore interviewing for Panthers head coaching job. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A decision is likely coming in the near future here for Carolina. While Moore’s name was an unexpected one to be in the mix, the fact he’s getting an interview means there’s serious interest. The former Boise State QB is likely bound to be a head coach eventually. Will it be with the Panthers? Time will soon tell.