Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Urges Fantasy Football Players To Add His Backup Joshua Kelley

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is a fantasy football star. Chances are if he’s on your team, you drafted him early in the first round. Maybe you also have his backup, Joshua Kelley, on your team. If you don’t, you should.

And that’s according to Austin Ekeler, himself.

Ekeler is not only a star for other fantasy football players, but he’s an avid player himself. He even hosts a podcast for Yahoo Sports that focuses on fantasy football.

This week, Ekeler implored fantasy football managers to add Joshua Kelley to their teams. Before people overreact thinking that means Ekeler is not playing this week (he’s dealing with an ankle injury), the running back made sure to say that Kelley has value even if Ekeler is healthy.

Los Angeles Chargers running backs Joshua Kelley (27) and Austin Ekeler (30). (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Being able to have someone [who] can carry the load as well and there’s not much of a drop off [is] so crucial to the health of both of us,” Ekeler said.

Ekeler also says the coaching staff has a lot of confidence in Kelley, which makes him an important piece in what figures to be a very explosive offense. He compared the Chargers duo to the Cleveland Browns having Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

On today's pod @austinekeler and I discussed why Joshua Kelley should be 100% rostered in fantasy. Backup RB with contingent value but may have some standalone value too. pic.twitter.com/8HHx2c17lp — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 13, 2023

But Ekeler wasn’t done delivering fantasy football takes. He doesn’t just look at his own team, but also goes around the league. It’s fascinating to see an active NFL player — especially one who produces like Ekeler — openly talking about other players in a fantasy football context.

For Week 2, Ekeler thinks Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is going to score two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills.

You're gonna want to hear my bold fantasy prediction for Week 2 👀



Check out the full podcast with @YahooFantasy ⤵️

Apple: https://t.co/XcBiV6rVL2

Spotify: https://t.co/3xMBMJMOSk

YT: https://t.co/4Sgg7taI3j pic.twitter.com/lTmuwtaRI4 — Austin Ekeler (@AustinEkeler) September 13, 2023

Keep an eye on this weekend’s games to see how well Ekeler does with his predictions!