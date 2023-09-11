Puka Nacua Of The Los Angeles Rams Just Became The Hottest Name In Fantasy Football

Videos by OutKick

If you don’t know who Puka Nacua is, you’re certainly about to — especially if you play fantasy football. The Los Angeles Rams drafted Nacua in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft. Originally from Utah, he was the 2018 Polynesian Football Player of the Year in high school.

Nacua spent two years in Washington before transferring to BYU prior to the 2021 college football season.

He didn’t have any outstanding numbers in college. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 43 passes for 805 yards and six touchdowns.

Nacua didn’t test particularly well at the NFL Draft Combine, either. He ranked 47th among wide receivers in athleticism score, according to NFL.com.

Despite that, the Rams decided to select him in the fifth round. And, after just one game, they have to be pretty happy with that decision.

Los Angeles Rams rookie WR Puka Nacua went off in Week 1 and figures to be a popular name for fantasy football waiver wire pickups. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Rams placed Cooper Kupp on IR, meaning he’s going to miss at least four games. Thus, quarterback Matthew Stafford needed a new number one target against the Seattle Seahawks. Most people thought that would be Van Jefferson, or maybe Tyler Higbee, or possibly Tutu Atwell.

And while Tutu Atwell posted a strong game himself (six catches, 119 yards), it was Nacua that Stafford looked to in big situations.

Stafford attempted 38 passes in the game. Puka Nacua had 15 targets. Combined, Atwell, Jefferson and Higbee saw 16 targets.

Nacua posted 119 yards on 10 catches. In PPR leagues, that performance was worth 21.9 points. Not bad for a guy available in 95%+ of fantasy leagues.

He’s going to be a popular player on fantasy football waiver wires this week. But remember that Cooper Kupp is probably going to return in a few weeks. And Tutu Atwell is a 2021 second-round pick.

It was a great performance from Nacua and if you can acquire him cheaply, go for it. But I wouldn’t rush to dump my entire FAAB on him after one great week.