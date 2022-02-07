Look At This Slop The Chinese Are Feeding Olympians In Quarantine Hotels

Videos by OutKick

The Beijing Olympics are off to a hot start. The ratings are a disaster. The freestyle skiing is being held at what looks like a nuclear powerplant. Red-blooded Americans with zero connection to China are playing hockey for the Communist regime against their American brothers. And the food at the COVID quarantine hotel looks like something out of a horror movie.

“My stomach hurts, I’m very pale and I have huge black circles around my eyes. I want all this to end. I cry every day. I’m very tired,” Russian biathlon athlete Valeria Vasnetsova wrote on Instagram about her experience inside the Chinese COVID quarantine hotel.

Vasnetsova says that this tray of food is being served for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Russian Olympian wrote that she was surviving off pieces of pasta, “but today I ate all the fat they serve instead of meat because I was very hungry.”

Russian athlete Valeria Vasnetsova says this is the food being served in the Chinese COVID quarantine hotel / Joe Pompliano/Twitter / Valeria Vasnesova/Instagram

What is that!?!

After two days of criticism, the Chinese upgraded her quarantine meals to salmon, cucumbers, sausages and yogurt. Plus, according to ABC News, the Chinese were expected to bring her a stationary bike to give her some exercise.

While this is supposed to be the happiest time in the careers of athletes who have trained for this moment, Vasnetsova isn’t alone in the quarantine hell that the Chinese are putting Olympians through.

Belgian skeleton athlete Kim Meylemans was in tears over her treatment before the Games even started.

Bored, with little to do in a hotel room, Vasnetsova spent her time figured out that her team doctor, who was also in the quarantine hotel, had been served fresh fruit, salad and prawns with broccoli, according to the Associated Press.

“I honestly don’t understand, why is there this attitude to us, the athletes?!” Vasnetsova wrote on Instagram.