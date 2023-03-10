Longtime Patriots CB Devin McCourty Hangs ‘Em Up

Videos by OutKick

Here’s some Friday news to make you feel old.

Longtime New England Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty, 35, is retiring from the NFL, according to a post on the player’s Instagram profile, posted Friday.

Devin McCourty Twins Calls It A Career

McCourty’s video, featuring twin brother Jason, called his 13-year career a fulfilling ride, adding that he’s reached the right time to finally walk away.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“I’m officially retiring from the NFL. It has been a great ride,” McCourty said. “I think it’s always tough to come to the end. This whole offseason has been so much back-and-forth for me mentally, but ultimately I think this is the best decision for me, for my family, and my career.”

Leading up to the offseason, McCourty shared that he was mulling retirement.

Over his career, Devin recorded 971 total tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles and three sacks. The Patriots drafted McCourty in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft (27th overall). He added 118 tackles and two interceptions in his postseason run.

Devin’s twin brother, Jason, retired in 2021 after a limited final run with the Miami Dolphins.

The McCourty brothers played alongside each other in Foxborough from 2018 to 2020. They were named captains in the 2020 season and won a Super Bowl together when the Pats defeated the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

The Patriots released a statement on McCourty’s retirement after a storied tenure, crediting the veteran for helping guide the organization to three Super Bowls.

In a final retirement post, Devin wrote, “Forever a patriot.”