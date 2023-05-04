Logan Webb Says Giants Took Series Win Over Astros While ‘Three-Quarters Of Our Clubhouse Has The Sh*ts’

Videos by OutKick

I know the San Francisco Giants aren’t having the best year. They’re under .500 at the moment and 5 games back from the NL West-leading Dodgers.

But I think they could be a team to watch after the series they just had with the Houston Astros. The Giants took two of three against the defending World Series champs, all while a huge chunk of the team was dealing with some major intestinal issues.

Pitcher Logan Webb said he was proud of his team for performing given how many dudes were in and out of the clubhouse toilets.

Logan Webb said he’s proud of the effort the Giants showed to get a series win after Mexico City. “I think three-quarters of our clubhouse has the shits,” he said. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 3, 2023

Do you mean to tell me that the Giants overcame almost team-wide diarrhea and won? That’s incredible. When I’m in a dire situation like that, all I can think about is the sweet relief of the porcelain throne. I wouldn’t be able to focus on baseball.

I suppose this is just one of the many reasons why I’m not a Major Leaguer.

These issues conspicuously appeared soon after the team’s two-game series with the San Diego Padres in Mexico City. It sounds to me like there was either some kind of stomach bug tearing through the Giants’ clubhouse or a large swath of the team broke rule No. 1 of going south of the border.

I’m leaning toward the latter.

The Giants sound like they may have brought a little something back with them from their trip to Mexico. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Did The Giants Drink The Water?

There are two things you never want to drink: the proverbial Kool-Aid and the water from a place you’re visiting.

Anyone who has ever visited Mexico knows the drill: do not, under any circumstances drink the water. Stick to bottles or any agua, as they say, that has been heavily filtered.

That’s easier said than done. If you order one of those delicious Mexican Cokes with real sugar at a restaurant and they throw ice in it, it may not even occur to you that you’re about to face a heaping helping of Montezuma’s Revenge.

Think you’re safe in the shower? Think again. I’ve got a buddy who fell victim to that on our post-graduation trip to Cancun. Poor guy swallowed a bit of shower water and then only got to imbibe on margaritas y cervezas at the swim-up bar for maybe 5 of the 7 days we were there.

Not pleasant, but an impressive showing of intestinal fortitude in the face of intestinal adversity on the part of the San Francisco Giants.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle