Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers had the worst outing of his MLB career on Wednesday night. Not only was the damage bad in terms of runs scored, the 32-year-old could not throw a strike.
The only target that he could hit all night was the trash— where his glove will live forever.
Rogers came into the game during the top of the sixth inning with the score tied at three.
Trayce Thompson was up to bat first. Rogers caught him 0-1, and then things went very south.
- Strike
- Ball
- Ball
- Ball
- Ball
Thompson walked. Chris Taylor stepped into the box.
- Foul
- Ball
- Strike
- Ball
- Ball
- Automatic Ball (pitch clock violation)
Taylor walked. Mookie Betts dug-in next.
- Strike
- Ball
- Ball
- Ball
- Ball
Betts walked. Bases loaded, no outs.
Rogers was struggling to find the strike zone, clearly. It did not get any better as Freddie Freeman came up to bat.
Taylor Rogers and Freddie Freeman went to war.
The two battled for five minutes and 40 seconds — with the pitch clock in place.
- Ball
- Ball
- Foul Ball
- Foul Ball
- Ball
A 3-2 count gave Rogers his best opportunity for an out, but Freeman was relentless. The 33-year-old fouled off nine-straight pitches to keep the count locked after 14 pitches.
Rogers then threw a sinker down and away for ball four, and his fourth-straight walk.
It was an incredible effort from Freeman.
Rogers walked-in a run, allowed another to score on a sac fly by Will Smith, and then gave up a home run to Max Muncy. He did not throw a strike during either at-bat, but did record a strikeout before getting yanked.
Rogers entered the game at 3-3. He was yanked at 8-3.
From Thompson to Muncy, Rogers threw three strikes. After his first strike to Betts, he threw 26-straight pitches without a true strike that wasn’t a foul.
Taylor Rogers was not pleased, to say the least.
Upon arrival back to the dugout, he punched the bench and threw his glove in the trash.
Rogers did not need that bad juju. He will never pitch with that glove again.
Rogers had a rough night and now his glove — like Muncy’s tater — is gone forever.