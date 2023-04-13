Videos by OutKick

Giants relief pitcher Taylor Rogers had the worst outing of his MLB career on Wednesday night. Not only was the damage bad in terms of runs scored, the 32-year-old could not throw a strike.

The only target that he could hit all night was the trash— where his glove will live forever.

Taylor Rogers had a bad night. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Rogers came into the game during the top of the sixth inning with the score tied at three.

Trayce Thompson was up to bat first. Rogers caught him 0-1, and then things went very south.

Strike

Ball

Ball

Ball

Ball

Thompson walked. Chris Taylor stepped into the box.

Foul

Ball

Strike

Ball

Ball

Automatic Ball (pitch clock violation)

Taylor walked. Mookie Betts dug-in next.

Strike

Ball

Ball

Ball

Ball

Betts walked. Bases loaded, no outs.

Rogers was struggling to find the strike zone, clearly. It did not get any better as Freddie Freeman came up to bat.

Taylor Rogers and Freddie Freeman went to war.

The two battled for five minutes and 40 seconds — with the pitch clock in place.

Ball

Ball

Foul Ball

Foul Ball

Ball

A 3-2 count gave Rogers his best opportunity for an out, but Freeman was relentless. The 33-year-old fouled off nine-straight pitches to keep the count locked after 14 pitches.

Rogers then threw a sinker down and away for ball four, and his fourth-straight walk.

All 15 pitches from Freddie Freeman's at bat that lasted 5 minutes and 40 seconds



It included NINE STRAIGHT foul balls and 11 total pic.twitter.com/oA9jk1PLhj — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 13, 2023

It was an incredible effort from Freeman.

Rogers walked-in a run, allowed another to score on a sac fly by Will Smith, and then gave up a home run to Max Muncy. He did not throw a strike during either at-bat, but did record a strikeout before getting yanked.

Rogers entered the game at 3-3. He was yanked at 8-3.

From Thompson to Muncy, Rogers threw three strikes. After his first strike to Betts, he threw 26-straight pitches without a true strike that wasn’t a foul.

Taylor Rogers was not pleased, to say the least.

Upon arrival back to the dugout, he punched the bench and threw his glove in the trash.

Taylor Rogers threw his glove in the trash and then punched the bench after his rough outing 😬 pic.twitter.com/AFmB7pPgSO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 13, 2023

Rogers did not need that bad juju. He will never pitch with that glove again.

Taylor Rogers will be looking for a new glove 😅 pic.twitter.com/YecRjDuQCA — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 13, 2023

Rogers had a rough night and now his glove — like Muncy’s tater — is gone forever.