Big 12 Headed South Of The Border To Mexico For Basketball, Football Games: Report

The Big 12 conference is heading South of the border to play basketball and football. Expanding its reach inside the states has been a top priority for Commissioner Brett Yormark, but now he’s ready to play in Mexico.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the conference has plans on playing in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico. The commissioner was in Mexico City last week to look at potential sites for basketball and football games. This move would be huge for the Big 12 if they can pull it off, considering the new television deal they have negotiated as well.

The Big 12 is shooting for the 2024-2025 season to begin playing basketball in Mexico. On the college football side, the conference would love to have a game in place for the 2025 season, SI first reported. This is all part of a bigger plan to gain viewers and partnerships along the southern border.

The Big 12 is looking to play football at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico.

Looking into potential sites, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has set his eyes on playing in Monterrey at Estadio BBVA. The stadium can hold up to 53,000 people, which is the perfect size for a college football game in Mexico.

This would be massive news for the conference is everything comes together. A potential matchup between Kansas and Houston would headline the basketball side of things in Mexico.

As the conference continues to plan out their venture into Mexico for sporting events, they will also be meeting over the next few days to discuss the future. Adding additional teams to the conference has been one of the league’s talking points over the past year.

Conference AD’s and Presidents are scheduled to meet over the next few days for their yearly meetings.