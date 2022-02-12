Logan Paul: Mayweather Is A ‘Scumbag’, Hasn’t Paid Up Since Last Fight

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul is taking his past boxing match with Floyd Mayweather to the courtroom, claiming he still hasn’t gotten paid for their exhibition fight in June, TMZ Sports reports.

The outlet reports that Paul has been vocal and says he hasn’t been paid by Mayweather following the bout at Hard Rock Stadium last year and plans to file a lawsuit.

Logan Paul meets with the press following the Mayweather vs Paul: Bragging Rights boxing event on June 06, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

“It’s honestly bullshit,” Paul said to TMZ outside Saddle Ranch on Thursday. “Like, having people who aren’t a professional promotional company control where the money goes, we made that mistake … It’s Floyd Mayweather. Before we fought him, we were kind of willing to do whatever. Now after the fact, we’re kind of shooting ourselves in the foot because he’s a fucking scumbag.”

Ahead of the fight, Mayweather’s group — Mayweather Promotions — sued Paul for $120 million claiming that initial discussions of the fight slated the event to take place in Dubai, and we all know the event later took place in Miami.

When the fight did take place, OutKick previously reported the exhibition generated over 1 million buys on pay-per-view and was available for $49.99 via both Showtime and Fanmio.

Despite the financial situation he’s in currently, Paul told TMZ the Floyd fight was a career highlight and one of the most incredible experiences of his life.

