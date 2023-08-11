Logan Paul Defends PRIME Drink, Takes On Chuck Schumer

Videos by OutKick

Logan Paul is used to delivering punches in the WWE and boxing ring. And now he’s bringing the hard knocks to the political realm as well.

During a recent appearance on Fox Business Varney & Co., the older Paul brother defended his PRIME drink against recent attacks by the likes of Democratic New York Senator Chuck Schumer. Last month, multiple politicians began calling for the FDA to investigate Paul’s “PRIME” energy drink because it may be unhealthy for kids. They also criticized Paul for having the “unsafe” energy drink bottle looking too similar to the brand’s “hydration” drink.

Paul thinks that’s laughable.

@LoganPaul joined us on the show today to address the concerns about @PrimeHydrate. Check out Logan's segment right here! pic.twitter.com/KDxAvw9p2q — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) August 10, 2023

LOGAN PAUL’S PRIME DRINK HAS BECOME MASSIVE

“I’d say that’s preposterous. One is in a can and it says “energy drink” on it, the other is in a bottle and says “Hydration drink,” on it. One is 18+, the other is suitable for all ages and we believe we’ve done as good of a job as we can differentiating the products,” Paul began.

“Our energy product says 18+ on the label, it’s also marketed 18+ on every single social media we do from the PRIME page… it does have 200mg of caffeine but that’s nothing revolutionary or out of the ordinary,” Paul continued before then busting out a prop photo comparing PRIME to other caffeinated drinks.

“[PRIME’s caffeine] is the same as Gatorade’s FastSwitch, it’s the same amount as Celsius and it’s 100mg less than Bang Energy. What we’re doing is comparable to every other competitor in the market.”

Logan then counterpunched the likes of Chuck Schumer and others that are going after him. Paul said that it’s up to the retailers to decide if they are selling the 18+ drink to underage buyers, just like they do with alcohol.

LOGAN SAYS PRIME IS NOT UNDER FDA INVESTIGATION

“If we think caffeine is as unsafe as people are saying, about like caffeine’s in your teeth, in your soda, it’s in your chocolate. But if we think it’s really as unsafe as some of these politicians are saying and people like Chuck Schumer really cared, then why aren’t we controlling this at the point of purchase?” Paul asked Varney.

PRIME energy drink which has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts.



The drink is regularly promoted by influential YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI.



Senator Chuck Schumer is calling for an investigation into the drink. pic.twitter.com/6VVMb9A2Zk — On Demand News (@ODN) July 11, 2023

And that’s exactly what it all comes down to. Many times when politicians get involved in something, it’s not because they actually care, but rather for control or their own self-benefit.

Whether you love him or hate him, Logan Paul was ready with facts and some good points as he gets ready to take on Washington D.C. and regulators.

He’ll look to continue bringing that fight when he boxes Bellator’s Dillon Danis on October 14.