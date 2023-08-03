Lizzo Claps Back At Dancers Who Claim She Invited Them To Eat Bananas From Sex Workers’ Vaginas

Videos by OutKick

We have ourselves an old-fashioned she said-she said between Lizzo and her beefy former backup dancers who say they were fat-shamed by the singer and invited to catch dildos being launched from sex workers’ vaginas.

Lizzo, who hadn’t made a headline on OutKick since blowing on James Madison’s flute, says the lawsuit brought by the disgruntled ex-dancers is “unbelievable” and “false.”

In a statement released on X, which you used to call Twitter, Lizzo says the past couple of days since the lawsuit dropped have been “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing.”

All of this is enough to cause weaker people to pork out on Oreos and Cokes, but not Lizzo. She’s been busy penning a response to challenge such salacious charges.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned,” the “Juice” singer crowed in her clap-back letter. “My character has been criticized,” Lizzo began her statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Whew, that woman is taking this hard.

“As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans,” she continued.

“With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Besides the dildo-catching accusations, the three dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — also claim they were invited by Lizzo to eat bananas “protruding from the performers’ vaginas” at an Amsterdam sex shop.

Lizzo says oh hell naw.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she wrote. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this,” she wrote. “I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”

And there you have it. Lizzo says you can’t cancel me!