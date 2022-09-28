Lizzo Blows On James Madison’s Flute To The Delight Of Thousands

What a performance!
In what’s being called a historic moment Tuesday night in Washington D.C., rapper Lizzo placed her hands on James Madison’s crystal flute and blew notes to the delight of thousands of fans who couldn’t believe their eyes or ears.
“History is freaking cool, you guys!” the 34-year-old performer shouted as fans recorded the moment that has the pop culture world buzzing.
What’s the big deal about Lizzo blowing on James Madison’s flute?
Making history in DC: @lizzo playing James Madison’s crystal flute from @librarycongress tonight! @nbcwashington @Telemundo44 pic.twitter.com/kYTTacURyZ
— Vince Lattanzio (@VinceLattanzio) September 28, 2022
The crystal flute manhandled by Lizzo was made by Claude Laurent in 1813 and was a gift to Madison, the fourth president and the old-timer who is considered to be the “Father of the Constitution.”
That’s right, we’re talking about one important flute that Lizzo was blowing.
According to the Washington Post, this flute is said to have been saved by Dolly Madison as she ran from the White House as the British tried to destroy D.D. during the War of 1812.
“I want everybody to make some noise for James Madison’s crystal flute, y’all!” Lizzo told the crowd Tuesday night before blowing a few notes.
“We just made history tonight!” Lizzo said. “Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool!”
And I’ll have you know that the Post wrote an entire story on Lizzo enjoying her time with James Madison’s flute without mentioning Madison reportedly owned “over one hundred slaves on his Virginia plantation” and “brought enslaved people to the White House, and ultimately sold them for a personal profit.”
See how we can just appreciate history of a flute without looking at this stuff through modern lenses.
Refreshing, right?
Congrats to Lizzo and the flute. Sounds like it was a special night.
