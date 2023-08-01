Lizzo Invited Dancers To Eat Bananas From Stripper Vaginas & More During Crazy Amsterdam Trip, Lawsuit Alleges

Videos by OutKick

Dayum, girl!

Three of Lizzo’s former dancers have filed a bombshell lawsuit against the singer and they’re claiming the biggin’ superstar subjected them to weight-shaming (the audacity…thought this was a no-judgment zone), sexual harassment and racial harassment. We’re talking about allegations that include lewd acts with a banana.

Say it ain’t so, Lizzo! The audacity!

Remember: Biggun’ is innocent until proven guilty. She could also dump some of that f-you money on the table and make all this go away. We’ll see how this plays out.

Lizzo performs during “The Special Tour” at Rogers Arena on November 07, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Let’s dive into the details of what we’re dealing with here.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Ron Zambrano, who is representing the three plaintiffs, said in a statement.

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez say they were asked about weight gains and pressured to interact with nude performers during a trip to Amsterdam.

The lawsuit states that in Amsterdam at a sex club Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.

“Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

Davis alleges she declined and that led Lizzo to throw around her weight and led a chant with the group to get Davis to touch the sex worker.

In Paris, the dancers allege Lizzo invited them to a club so “they would be able to learn something or be inspired by the performance.” It turned out to be a nude cabaret bar.

The plaintiffs were “shocked that Lizzo would conceal the nature of the event from them, robbing them of the choice not to participate.”

There are other allegations, including Lizzo allegedly accusing the dancers of drinking before performances and racial harassment. “Only the dance cast — comprised of full-figured women of color — were ever spoken to in this manner,” the suit alleges.

Arianna Davis claims she was so fearful of losing her job during an “excruciating” 12-hour rehearsal that she refused to leave to go to the bathroom and eventually peed her pants.

Look, it’s a crazy lawsuit and there’s all sorts of inside baseball that paints the biggin’ as a huge pain in the ass, but then again she’s the boss. It’s full of tough guy moves like Lizzo giving dancer double-barrel middle fingers as she was leaving after being fired.

The three dancers are seeking money to pay for emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings and for the lawyers to get paid.