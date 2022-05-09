Woke Liz Cambage Allegedly Told Team Nigeria to go Back to ‘Third World Country’

I’m starting to think WNBA player Liz Cambage isn’t the role model that she says she is.

Saturday, Jenna O’Hea, who was Cambage’s former captain on Team Australia, told ABC Sport that Cambage started a brawl with Team Nigeria during a practice session for the Olympics in the summer of 2021.

Over what were they fighting? O’Hea says Cambage told her Nigerian opponents to go back to their “third world country.”

What was behind Liz Cambage's falling out with the Opals? Former Australian captain Jenna O'Hea tells the Offsiders panel what really happened in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.#Offsiders #basketball #LizCambage pic.twitter.com/WiDxBw1EEe — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) May 8, 2022

Former NBA center Andrew Bogut followed up Monday, telling an Australian radio station that Cambage had more to say to Team Nigeria than just that.