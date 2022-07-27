LIV Golf Increasing Purses By $150 Million, Will Pay Out $405 Million Over 14 Tournaments In 2023

If you were questioning if the Saudi Public Investment Fund was running a little low from its backing of LIV Golf, the latest announcement from the breakaway tour should put those questions to rest.

LIV Golf announced on Wednesday that its 2023 schedule will consist of 14 tournaments where players will compete for $405 million in purses. This is a $150 million increase in the total purse LIV Golf is paying this year. Players are competing for $255 million over the course of eight events in 2022.

Comparing those numbers to the PGA Tour, over the course of 49 events on this season’s calendar, the Tour’s total purse is just under $436 million.

The 48 players competing for the $405 million in purses will compete in the LIV Golf League in 2023. LIV will also be launching an International Series next year with a commitment of $300 million from LIV Golf to the Asian Tour. LIV Golf League players are expected to compete in a number of events on the International Series as well.

While LIV did not announce exact locations and dates for the 2023 campaign, it did state that it is expected to expand across North and Latin Americas, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf, said in a statement.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars.”

LIV Golf’s statement also noted that the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule will not compete with majors, international team events, or heritage events “so the best players in the game will always be able to make their own choices about where to play.”

Trump Bedminster in New Jersey will play host to LIV Golf’s third event this weekend.