LIV Golf Needs To Fully Embrace Party Golf, Why It’s Tough To Care About The Zurich Classic, Talor Gooch Goes Unconscious In Australia, Lilia Vu Earns Her Jump In Poppie’s Pond

Videos by OutKick

After what felt like a dead-sprint marathon over the last month with two elevated events and The Masters taking place, it was nice to have somewhat of a low-key week in the golf world, at least on the PGA Tour. The same can not be said for LIV Golf.

There was nothing low-key about LIV’s event in Australia as the Saudi-backed circuit put together what was undoubtedly the most exciting event of its existence. It wasn’t the golf being played that made the Aussie event intriguing, but instead the crowds and party atmosphere.

The Zurich Classic in New Orleans had the complete opposite effect as it was downright boring and extremely difficult to care about, but that’s nothing new for the random team event.

As for the best golf of the week, that honor belonged to the ladies, specifically Lilia Vu who won the first major championship of the year before jumping in the ‘new’ Poppie’s pond.

Time to look at the week that was in the world of golf.

LIV Golf Needs To Realize What It Is And Lean Into It

While LIV Golf has tried to promote a party-like atmosphere from its first event, it finally checked that box in Australia. The crowds were massive, Cam Smith was chugging beer from a shoe, and Fisher treated the place like it was Coachella instead of a golf tournament.

While the golf purist will scoff at the scenes in Australia and feel embarrassed that one of the top players in the world was doing shoeys in the middle of a DJ set during a golf tournament, their opinion doesn’t matter, because that isn’t the crowd LIV Golf is catering to.

LIV Golf Australia showed us first and foremost that Aussie sports fans are simply built different, but it also showed that, in the right environment, this LIV Golf thing may actually work.

READ: CHASE KOEPKA MAKES ACE AT LIV GOLF EVENT AND FANS ABSOLUTELY LOSE THEIR MINDS

Having said that, it only works if LIV embraces what it is, which is exhibition golf taking place in the middle of a party.

And you know what? That’s totally fine.

LIV Golf can be the party tour where players are guaranteed paychecks while playing course set ups many would question are of ‘professional tournament standards.’ The thing is, LIV hasn’t sought out to be the next PGA Tour both because it wants to be different and because it knows it never can be.

Not every LIV Golf event will turn into what we saw in Australia, but if Greg Norman and the Saudis are smart they’ll try to replicate that environment at every stop moving forward.

It feels a little weird writing it, but the actual golf being played shouldn’t be LIV’s top priority.

Talor Gooch Had Himself A Week Down Under

Speaking of the actual golf this week in Australia, Talor Gooch essentially had an out-of-body experience through the first two rounds of the tournament.

Not only did the American fire off back-to-back 62s, Gooch hit 35 of 36 greens the first two days. It’s tough to comprehend someone doing that at a Par 3 course, let alone during a professional golf tournament.

Gooch came back to Earth during Sunday’s final round when he carded a 1-over 73, but with his monumental lead heading into the final day, he still won the tournament by three shots.

During his five full seasons on the PGA Tour, Gooch earned one win and earned just over $9 million. He picked up a $4.375 million check with his win in Australia.

What To Do With The Zurich Classic?

On paper, the Zurich Classic should be intriguing to golf fans. A team event typically in the middle of the year’s schedule sounds like it would be a welcomed change of pace, but it’s hard to be a change of pace when nobody is paying attention to begin with.

It’s not easy to get the average golf fan to pay any attention to the Presidents Cup, so creating intrigue about an event filled with pick-your-partner teams like John Daly and David Duval is downright impossible.

The storylines about how players picked their partners can only be a storyline for so long, and certainly not for four days. It’s cool that longtime friends Davis Riley and Nick Hardy accomplished a dream helping each other out, but it all just seems tired.

The Ryder Cup is the only team event in golf anyone cares about. By no means is the Zurich Classic attempting to create Ryder Cup-like magic, but the team aspect of the event is doing nothing but turning off golf fans.

READ: JOHN DALY CASUALLY DRIVING GOLF CART, RIPPING CIGS & DRINKING DIET COKES AT ZURICH CLASSIC

The easy solution here is to nix the team format. Keep the Zurich Classic on the schedule, keep it in New Orleans, but just make it a regular event.

I would compare a non-team Zurich Classic to the FedEx St. Jude Classic in Memphis before it became a WGC/FedEx Cup playoff event. Would it still be among the least anticipated tournaments of the year? Sure, but right now it doesn’t seem like the Zurich can sink any lower.

Lilia Vu And Caddie Have Epic Jump Into Poppie’s Pond

The Chevron Championship moved to Texas this year. While the change in venue had some fans skeptical, it’s safe to say the new-look site of the year’s first major championship delivered in every way imaginable.

The leaderboard was littered with some of the top names in women’s golf throughout the week before Americans Lilia Vu and Angel Yin headed to a playoff tied at 10-under par.

Both players carried serious momentum into the playoff with Yin making birdie on the last to force the playoff and Vu putting together an impressive round of 4-under par on Sunday.

Vu, already a winner on the LPGA Tour and World No. 12 entering the week, was the favorite over the less experienced 24-year-old Yin and didn’t let the opportunity pass her by.

The 25-year-old hit a solid approach shot into the Par 5 18th – the first and only playoff hole – and drained the 15-foot birdie putt to win her first major championship.

While the putt was certainly the highlight of the week, her jumping into the new-look Poppie’s Pond, as is tradition, is a close second.

Vu’s caddie went full bellyflop.

Lilia takes the leap! 💦



The 2x Tour winner is now a major champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cx90BehK50 — LPGA (@LPGA) April 23, 2023

What’s On Tap

Now, we get back into the heat of things with the PGA Tour heading south for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. While we don’t have any elevated events on the horizon, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill is just a month away.

LIV Golf makes its way from Australia to Singapore this weekend and it will be interesting to see how it compares to the scenes we saw in Adelaide. Maybe the folks in Singapore will try and one-up the Aussies from last week. I wish them the best of luck.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris