John Daly Casually Driving Golf Cart, Ripping Cigs & Drinking Diet Cokes At Zurich Classic

Anyone who knows John Daly knows he loves three things: golf, cigarettes and Diet Coke. Lucky for him, he was able to partake in all three Thursday afternoon at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

This week, the PGA Tour puts on its only two-man team event of the season. Daly partnered up with another gold legend, David Duval.

That pairing, in and of itself, is fascinating. Duval, 51, is the former 2001 Open Championship winner. He hasn’t played a regular PGA Tour event since 2019, though he did play in the Open Championship (exempt as a former winner) and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Daly is a two-time major champion, winning the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. Like Duval, he rarely plays in PGA Tour events now that he’s reached his mid-50s.

But for this week, the legendary pair received a sponsor’s exemption and decided to lace up the golf spikes. Because of John Daly’s knee injuries, he also gets an exception to use a golf cart during rounds.

John Daly, who is the only player authorized to use a cart, gets the cart going after his drive from the 1st tee during the Warm-up Round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana. (Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images).

For those wondering, Tiger Woods could take advantage of this when he plays, but he chooses against it.

John Daly, however, absolutely does not choose choose against it. He takes full advantage of the rules and zips around TPC Louisiana in a cart.

Not only does he zip around the course, but he likes to rip cigarettes while he does it. Right hand on the steering wheel, cig between the fingers of his left hand and a Diet Coke in the cup holder.

Is there anything more perfect?