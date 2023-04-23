Chase Koepka Makes Ace At LIV Golf Event And Fans Absolutely Lose Their Minds

Videos by OutKick

I’ll admit I’m not the biggest LIV Golf fan. Not because I have some moral opposition or anything like that. But I love professional golf and the PGA Tour and I hate that guys like Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are no longer playing in weekly events.

However, it’s hard to deny the positive impact that LIV Golf has had on the PGA Tour. The elevated events that they added to compete with the Saudi-backed tour have been an overwhelming success.

Watching the best in the world battle it out in more than just the major tournaments has been awesome for golf fans.

But the major criticism of LIV Golf is that no one really cares. And, in America, that’s pretty much true. I couldn’t even tell you where they air LIV Golf events. Furthermore, you can’t gamble on the tour legally in the United States.

In Australia though, apparently the fans really showed out for this weekend’s LIV event. One major draw for the tournament is that they made the 12th hole a literal party.

There was a live DJ, walk-up songs for the players, and a bleachers set up around the green and tee box. And they named it “The Watering Hole.”

It’s similar to the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Open on the PGA Tour.

Only way crazier, it seems. Chase Koepka, Brooks’ brother, made a hole-in-one on 12 and the crowd went absolutely BEZERK.

Day I’ll never forget thanks Adelaide for making this one special! https://t.co/iwAaeWibte — Chase Koepka (@ChaseKoepka) April 23, 2023

Chase Koepka of the Smash celebrates a hole in one with his caddie on the 12th hole during day three of Liv Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Course on April 23, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Again, I’d prefer this happen on the PGA Tour. But it’s hard to deny that this is an unbelievably cool moment.

That’s something professional golf needs more of, not less. More Happy Gilmore, less Shooter McGavin.

Sorry, Shooter.