LIV Golf Broadcasts Are Coming To An Airport Near You

Videos by OutKick

We don’t have much of an idea of what the professional golf world may look like in the near future following the announced merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), but we do know you’ll be able to watch LIV Golf while you’re pounding overpriced beer at the airport.

The Saudi-backed circuit announced Thursday that it is partnering with ReachTV, “the largest streaming television network serving travel audiences in North America.” As part of the partnership, live Friday tournament coverage and non-live past tournament coverage will air non-exclusively in airports around the United States.

“ReachTV will distribute LIV Golf tournament coverage to 2,500+ airport screens inside airports that have generated more than $2 billion in monthly revenue, plus 500K hotel rooms across North America, reaching more than 50 million monthly travelers. ReachTV averages a 70-minute viewer dwell time,” according to a statement shared by LIV Golf.

Travelers will be able to see plenty of Phil Mickelson on airport television screens thanks to LIV Golf and its new deal with ReachTV. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

ReachTV also has a seven-year deal with the NFL and has multiple original series in production with the National Basketball Players Association.

This is now the second broadcasting deal LIV Golf has inked for the 2023 season as it joined forces with the CW Network prior to the start of the year.

READ: CW CUTS AWAY FROM END OF LIV GOLF TOURNAMENT, AIRS INFOMERCIALS & RE-RUNS OVER THREE-MAN PLAYOFF

LIV seemed more than pleased with the CW deal that it shared its ratings in press releases back in March, but in May ratings reports disappeared and disappeared by design. The circuit confirmed after its sixth event of the season that it would not be sharing ratings reports.

ReachTV clearly doesn’t see that as too big an issue given that it’ll now be broadcasting LIV on thousands of screens across many airports nationwide.

If you’re the type to pay attention to televisions in airports, some re-runs of past LIV Golf action will honestly be refreshing to see.